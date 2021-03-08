Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & Others Salute Female Spirit On The Occasion Of Women's Day

Cricketing greats including the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag came forward to celebrate the spirit of women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. International Women's Day is observed every year to celebrate the rights and achievements of women.

'Happy Women's Day'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli gave special mention to all the amazing women of the world and then wrote that the 'strength of a society is the strength of women'.

Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of society is the strength of women. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2021

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted an inspiring video that celebrated the accomplishments of a few women across the nation from various fields. Tendulkar then urged one and all to celebrate and cherish the women in our lives, not just today but every day.

Let's all celebrate and cherish the women in our lives, not just today but every day!

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the amazing women around the world. pic.twitter.com/t5xnBFKxof — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2021

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the Leader of the Women's Office for Social Democratic Party in Germany, Clara Zetkin for having tabled the idea of International Women's Day.

Thanks to Clara Zetkin (Leader of the Women's Office for Social Democratic Party in Germany) who tabled the idea of an #InternationalWomensDay but a bigger thank you to all the wonderful women who are an epitome of strength, grace and love that everyday is a Women's Day . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 8, 2021

READ: SRH IPL Schedule: David Warner And Co. Face Stiff KKR Challenge In First Match On April 10

Ex-Test specialist VVS Laxman also came forward with a 'Very Very Special' message for all the 'incredible' women around the world. He mentioned that women are our strength, inspiration, who have the patience to listen, the willingness to understand, the power to care, and a heart that can share.

They are our strength, our inspiration who have the patience to listen, the willingness to understand, the power to care and a heart that can share. Happy Woman's Day To All The

Incredible Woman! Shine On...

Not Just Today But Everyday! — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2021

READ: Sourav Ganguly Shares Experience Of Helming BCCI; Organising IPL During COVID-19

Here's all you need to know about International Women's Day

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century but it was in the year 1911 that it was organised for the first time by a German Marxist theorist, communist activist, as well as an advocate for women's rights, Clara Zetkin. Clara, who was a teacher by profession was also associated with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) which is one of the two major political parties in the country today. Zetkin was a part of both the labour movement and the women’s movement.

READ: PBKS IPL Schedule: KL Rahul And Co. To Play Virat Kohli-led RCB 'Twice' In Ahmedabad

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.