PRICELESS: Colour Footage Of Don Bradman In Action Found After More Than 7 Decades

'Sir' Don Bradman is considered by purists to be the greatest batsman to have played the game of cricket. There have been a lot of supremely talented batsmen including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and the modern-day greats like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, etc. but Bradman is considered the forerunner of them all, so-much-so that he remains the yardstick for when the best batsmen around the world are compared with the yesteryears' legend.

While it is known to the cricket fans that both Don and Sachin were clicked in a single frame back in the 90s, an old video of the legend in action has now been released.

Rare footage of Bradman in action

National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) has released coloured as well as rare footage of the great one walking out to bat during a testimonial match between AF Kippax and WA Oldfield on February 26, 1949, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the video, Donald Bradman can also be seen batting as he hits one to the leg side. As per reports, this has been shot by George Hobbs. This video has been sent 71 years after the batting maestro was in action at the SCG

Meanwhile, NFSA has also mentioned in their tweet that this is the only known colour footage of Don Bradman playing cricket. Watch the video here.

This is the only known colour footage of #DonBradman playing #cricket, filmed at the AF Kippax and WA Oldfield testimonial match in Sydney, 26 February 1949!

It comes from a home movie donated by the son of cameraman George Hobbs.

Read more: https://t.co/0K36LLb77l pic.twitter.com/HwFPf2V9hF — NFSA -National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (@NFSAonline) February 21, 2020

Bradman's glorious cricketing career

In his two-decade glorious career, Sir Donald George Bradman represented Australia at the highest level in 52 Test matches from 1928 to 1948. In the 80 innings that he had featured, the legendary cricketer close to 7,000 runs (6,996) which included 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries with his highest score being 334. Another special thing about this great personality was that he averaged 99.94 which is indeed marvellous.

