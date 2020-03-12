Plunket Shield: Kiwi Keeper Ben Horne Pulls Off Blinder Of A Reflex Catch; Watch Video

A wicketkeeper needs to have good reflexes, especially when standing to a spinner. Auckland Aces wicketkeeper Ben Horne showed his reflex to take arguably the best catch of in recent history during the ongoing Plunket Shield game between Auckland Aces and Wellington Firebirds. The batsman who walked back to pavilion thanks to the stunning catch was Logan van Beek.

Plunket Shield: Auckland Aces wicketkeeper Ben Horne reflex catch

The Louis Delport and Ben Horne combination during the Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Plunket Shield match worked wonders when Louis Delport who was bowling invited van Beek to play an ambitious drive shot. The Wellington batsman fell for the trap and tried to play the ambitious shot but could only manage to edge the ball.

DAY THREE | We are underway at Colin Maiden Park and Louis Delport and Ben Horne combine to snaffle Logan van Beek.



Firebirds 292/6 | ACES 179 | LIVE SCORECARD | https://t.co/7RFQrleLrb#FollowSuit #PlunketShield pic.twitter.com/Q8fw3v3Yjx — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) March 11, 2020

It looked like the ball would go straight into the hands of the fielder standing at first slip but Ben Horne stuck his glove as the ball crossed him to take an absolute blinder. His reaction after the catch was even more interesting as he did not celebrate it at all while the fielder at first slip had his hand on his head in disbelief following the Ben Horne reflex catch.

Plunket Shield: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds live scores

The Wellington Firebirds are on the verge of closing on an innings-win over the Auckland Aces which will increase their lead at the top of the Plunket Shield. At stumps on day three at Colin Maiden Park in Auckland, the visitors need just two wickets to complete an innings-win.

In the first innings, Wellington Firebirds bowled out the Aces for a paltry total of 179. Sean Solia top-scored for the Aces, scoring 69. For the Firebirds, Michael Snedden was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets. In reply, the Firebirds scored 360 in their first innings to take a big lead of 181. Opening batsman Rachin Ravindra scored a fine century to put his side on top. Auckland Aces are struggling with the bat in the second innings too and ended the third day's play at 151 for 8.