Rohit Sharma Features Twice In Top 5 Batting Scores In India Vs Australia ODIs

India will be hosting Australia for a 3-match ODI series which will start in Mumbai on January 14, 2020. Over the years, the two countries have created some very exciting and intense encounters. As we get ready for another amazing ODI series between these two international heavyweights, let us take a look at the top five individual innings in an India vs Australia ODI match.

5. Sachin Tendulkar's 143 in 1998

This knock came against Australia at Sharjah as Tendulkar smashed the likes of Michael Kasprowicz, Damien Fleming, Shane Warne and Steve Waugh for plenty of runs as India tried to chase Australia's 276. Tendulkar's knock acted as an anchor for the Indian innings, which lacked any other significant contribution.

Nayan Mongia's 35 was the highest score in the Indian innings after Tendulkar's. Although India missed out on the target narrowly, his effort did not go to waste as it helped India qualify for the final, which they went on to win.

4. George Bailey's 156 in 2013

Bailey was captaining Australia at the time and this match at Nagpur had the captain leading from the front. Mohammed Shami and Amit Mishra went for plenty of runs as Bailey's impeccable innings along with Watson's hundred helped Australia get to a formidable 350.

However, hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan took India over the line in the second innings with three deliveries to spare.

3. Rohit Sharma's 171* in 2016

The 'Hitman' remained unbeaten throughout the innings as he scored 171 runs as the likes of Scott Boland and Joel Paris proved expensive for Australia. Sharma's innings consisted of 13 fours and 7 sixes. Australia ended up chasing down India's total of 310 as Steve Smith and George Bailey smashed centuries.

2. Sachin Tendulkar's 175 in 2009

Some of Tendulkar's best ODI innings came against the Aussies and this innings was a concrete proof. India were chasing Australia's 351 at Hyderabad and Tendulkar led the batting unit from the front as he smashed 175. Sadly enough for India, no other batsman was able to settle into the innings and only Suresh Raina could score a 50 at the strike-rate of 100. India narrowly lost the match by 3 runs.

1. Rohit Sharma's 209 in 2013

This was Rohit Sharma's first ODI double century and it came at Bengaluru in 2013. Sharma's double hundred helped India set a massive 384-run target for Australia. From the Australian batting unit, an unlikely century came from James Faulkner as the Aussies crumbled trying to complete this uphill task. India won by 57 runs.

