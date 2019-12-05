The Debate
Team India Has A Unique Chase Drill Before West Indies Series

Cricket News

As the Indian team gears up for their first encounter against the Windies, the players were seen sweating it out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

As the Indian team gears up for their first encounter against the Windies, the players were seen sweating it out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs this month. In a video posted on the Indian Cricket Team’s Instagram page, the players were seen doing a unique chase drill in the training session in order to prepare themselves for the first T20I. The video features Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, and Washington Sundar. The players were seen taking part in a unique fielding drill under the supervision of fielding coach R Sridhar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

India's last encounter with the West Indies was right after the end of the World Cup where they played three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests and India won all of them but the one ODI was washed out. 

Phil Simmons asks his bowlers not to be 'too scared' of Virat Kohli

Ahead of the first T20 with India, West Indies coach Phil Simmons says his bowlers will have to avoid being 'too scared' of Virat Kohli when they take on India as it will make the task of getting Indian skipper out, tougher. 

As per reports, Simmons revealed the team's plan on how they would deal with Kohli and said, "One, I can make him bat with a stump. Two, we can sign a book and in the ODIs, we can give him a 100 and bowl at the rest of the players or we can make sure that our plans to him are spot on."

"We can make sure that the bowlers don't get too scared of him. But in the end, may be two can bowl at him at the same time. You never know what can happen but it's a difficult proposition to get Virat Kohli out," he added.

Published:
