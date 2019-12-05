Harsha Bhogle Hails Legend Bob Willis As A 'top Cricketer', Mourns His Death

'The Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle mourned the death of a cricketing legend Bob Willis and paid his respects to the former England bowler. Harsha Bhohgle hailed Bob Willis as a top cricketer and as a straight-talking analyst whose death will be mourned by the entire cricket world. Willis was best known for the 1981 Headingley Test match between England and Australia, where he picked up 8-43 in a remarkable spell which saw his side win one of the most significant matches of all times. Finishing his career with, Willis had 325 wickets in Test cricket, which to this day puts him fourth on the all-time list of England wicket-takers behind James Anderson, Ian Botham, and Stuart Broad.

Harsha Bhogle pays tribute to legend Bob Willis

The cricket world will mourn the death of Bob Willis; top cricketer, straight talking analyst on @SkyCricket. #RIP — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2019

The demise of a legend

Legendary cricketer and former English captain passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness on Wednesday, December 4. Having been the central figure in the English team, Willis played 90 Test matches and 64 one day internationals for England in his 13-year career. Apart from being one of the greatest cricketers, Willis was an acerbic commentator. He went on to enjoy a long career in broadcasting after his retirement in 1984. Willis died surrounded by his family on Wednesday. Celebrated English cricketer Bob Willis passes away at 70

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly," his family said.

We're very sad to hear of the passing of MCC Honorary Life Member, Bob Willis.



A Lord's legend & former England captain whose name is on the Honours Boards three times.



Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/KgyQbHdYqq — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 4, 2019

