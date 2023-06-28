Conor McGregor Airs Displeasure On Judges After Demeaning Loss To Michael Chandler On TUF

Season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' went on air on television on May 30, 2023, between Team Conor McGregor and Team Michael Chandler. However, Team McGregor till now have been on the losing side as they lost to Chandler's team for the fifth consecutive time in the TUF 31.

In the recent episode of 'The Ultimate Fighter', Team Conor McGregor lost for the fifth consecutive time to Team Michael Chandler. McGregor's teammate Carlos Vera lost to Chandler's teammate Brad Katona in the fifth episode of TUF. Katona is also very well known for winning the TUF 27 and subsequently for the coveted UFC contract. However, he is also known for his confusing accent.

Conor McGregor turns furious at judges after loss to Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor also turned furiously at Michael Chandler and the judges after facing his fifth consecutive loss. Chandler had thought that Kutona had done enough in the match to win both rounds, but McGregor opposed the decision and called upon the judges and asked for a death round. McGregor said during the fight,

Give him three rounds lads, we want three-rounders here judges yeah? None of these two round.

The Irishman also targeted his opponent Michael Chandler and said,

There are five rounds for a world title. Michael, have you ever had one of those world titles? Have you ever had a five rounder title?

While replying to McGregor's comment, Chandler had a smile on his face and said,

Yeah, lots of them. We won both rounds, when we won both, we don't need a third round.

However, Conor McGregor went on to continue the rant and called on UFC owner, Dana White, and added,

Dana tell 'em three rounds, yeah? Second round... The fight is not over. They are unfinished battles. If their fight is incomplete, give them a third round. People here are fighting for their lives.

Conor McGregor would be looking to defeat Michael Chandler in the next round when his teammate Lee Hammond faces Kurt Holobaugh in episode 6 of The Ultimate Fighter.