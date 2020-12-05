Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett To Boost USA Team After Indian Stake In Major League Cricket

Corey Anderson announced his New Zealand retirement and confirmed that he is currently on a path to joining USA Cricket ahead of Major League Cricket in 2022.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Corey Anderson

Cricket in the United States of America (USA) is set to receive a massive boost with their upcoming professional T20 league competition, Major League Cricket. Earlier this month, the ambitious project made a “significant long-term investment” with Red Chilllies Entertainment, the Bollywood production house which is one of the Kolkata IPL team owners too, as it became stakeholders in the American tournament. Apparently, the USA Cricket Board is now looking to further enhance themselves by recruiting contemporary international players from all over the world, with most prominent names being that of Corey Anderson and England’s 2019 World Cup-winning alumni Liam Plunkett.

Major League Cricket enters into deal with Kolkata IPL team owners to form LA Knight Riders

Also Read | James Anderson, Stuart Broad Leave Fans Amazed After Bowling In Tandem In The Nets: Watch

USA Cricket looking for international stars after LA Knight Riders deal with Kolkata IPL team owners

Dynamic all-rounder Corey Anderson announced his retirement from New Zealand Cricket on Saturday, December 5. While stating the development to Cricbuzz, the 29-year-old also confirmed that he will be joining USA’s cricketing ventures, including the Major League Cricket competition. Corey Anderson last represented New Zealand in 2018 and has not featured in their playing XI since then.

Another player on USA Cricket’s radar is England 2019 World Cup-winning pacer Liam Plunkett. In June earlier this year, Plunkett stated that he is open to playing for USA should an opportunity arises for him. He confirmed his stance on USA Cricket while speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Thrilled At Kolkata IPL Owners Buying LA T20 Franchise, Venky Mysore Reacts

USA Cricket has also roped in Pakistan’s Test opener Sami Aslam. Apparently, the series of overseas recruitments is dubbed by many as a means for taking USA cricket forward. While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins said that their priority right now is the “long-term sustainability of developing the sport in this country”. Addressing the selection of overseas players, Higgins stated that it’s a “balancing exercise” and in an “ideal world”, they would have had their entire squad filled with people born in the United States itself.

Also Read | USA Cricket Targets 2031 To Host ICC Events With Its New 'Home Of Cricket'; See Pictures

Kolkata IPL team owners extend their cricketing reach beyond borders

Also Read | Kolkata IPL Team Purchases Significant Stake In USA's T20 Tournament Major League Cricket

Image source: ICC and USA Cricket Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Sachin Tendulkar scores 1ST ODI fifty for India on December 5, 1990; watch video

57 mins ago

Yuzvendra Chahal concussion substitute call makes Justin Langer lash out at David Boon

1 hour ago

Lanka Premier League DV vs GG live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview

1 hour ago

IPL 2021 auction forces states to prefer Mushtaq Ali Trophy over Ranji Trophy?

1 hour ago

Virender Sehwag takes shot at Virat Kohli 'again' for dropping Shreyas Iyer in 1st T20I

2 hours ago

EBC vs TMC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match preview

2 hours ago
VIDEOS