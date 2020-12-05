Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett To Boost USA Team After Indian Stake In Major League Cricket

Cricket in the United States of America (USA) is set to receive a massive boost with their upcoming professional T20 league competition, Major League Cricket. Earlier this month, the ambitious project made a “significant long-term investment” with Red Chilllies Entertainment, the Bollywood production house which is one of the Kolkata IPL team owners too, as it became stakeholders in the American tournament. Apparently, the USA Cricket Board is now looking to further enhance themselves by recruiting contemporary international players from all over the world, with most prominent names being that of Corey Anderson and England’s 2019 World Cup-winning alumni Liam Plunkett.

Major League Cricket enters into deal with Kolkata IPL team owners to form LA Knight Riders

📡MEDIA RELEASE on behalf of #MajorLeagueCricket🏏



Huge news today as the Knight Riders Group has agreed to a historic, significant long-term investment in the future of American cricket as they become stakeholders in Major League Cricket.



— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 1, 2020

USA Cricket looking for international stars after LA Knight Riders deal with Kolkata IPL team owners

Dynamic all-rounder Corey Anderson announced his retirement from New Zealand Cricket on Saturday, December 5. While stating the development to Cricbuzz, the 29-year-old also confirmed that he will be joining USA’s cricketing ventures, including the Major League Cricket competition. Corey Anderson last represented New Zealand in 2018 and has not featured in their playing XI since then.

Another player on USA Cricket’s radar is England 2019 World Cup-winning pacer Liam Plunkett. In June earlier this year, Plunkett stated that he is open to playing for USA should an opportunity arises for him. He confirmed his stance on USA Cricket while speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

USA Cricket has also roped in Pakistan’s Test opener Sami Aslam. Apparently, the series of overseas recruitments is dubbed by many as a means for taking USA cricket forward. While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins said that their priority right now is the “long-term sustainability of developing the sport in this country”. Addressing the selection of overseas players, Higgins stated that it’s a “balancing exercise” and in an “ideal world”, they would have had their entire squad filled with people born in the United States itself.

Kolkata IPL team owners extend their cricketing reach beyond borders

— Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) December 1, 2020

