Coronavirus: England Cricketers Set To Take $250,000 Paycut Over Loss In Revenues

England's cricketers will be expected to take a pay cut from their salaries as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are trying to deal with the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The board is hoping that England's cricketers realise the bigger picture after the coroanvirus enforced a UK lockdown, which has suspended all cricketing activities including domestic and international matches. Following the UK lockdown, England's cricket players are under self isolation and spending time with their family members.

England players donate money for coronavirus following UK lockdown

Speaking to England publication The Times, an ECB spokesperson has said that there's a formal process to go through with centrally contracted players but the game of cricket needs to pull together at this time. The spokesperson also said that the board believes that players realise the bigger picture and also it is looking at everything about how the game can make savings. As per the report players such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler would be expected to take pay cuts of approximately £200,000 (USD $250,000) during the three-month shutdown.

In September last year, the ECB paid salaries to England players who are under central contracts. The board recently cancelled England’s tour of Sri Lanka and also announced that no professional cricket will be played until the end of May. ECB's revenues are also likely to take a hit if the home Test series against West Indies and Pakistan and limited-overs series with Australia, which will be played from June to August, are either postponed or cancelled if the UK lockdown continues due to coronavirus.

IPL postponed: Ben Stokes hopes to play in IPL 2020 despite coronavirus lockdown

Recently during an interview with the BBC, Ben Stokes had said that he hopes to play in the IPL 2020 if the tournament is played as per schedule (April 15). While the Rajasthan Royals star is looking to keep himself in shape for the entire tournament, he admitted that the possibility of IPL 2020 getting underway on the given date is unlikely. Ben Stokes also said that regardless of the IPL 2020's future, he will continue his training to keep himself in the right frame of mind.

IPL 2020 likely to get cancelled due to coronavirus

It looks like the IPL 2020 is all set to get cancelled due to the coronavirus impacting India tremendously as well. According to reports, the BCCI is waiting for an announcement to be made from the Indian government and sports ministry over the visas of foreign players before making the news official. The reports are also stating that BCCI will be officially addressing the issue with the IPL franchises after April 15, when the countrywide lockdown initiated by the central government ends. The mega auctions, which were supposed to happen before the next season, will also not happen with a source revealing that the sides will remain the same with an option to add or remove players ahead of the next season.