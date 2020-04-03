Coronavirus Impact: Glenn Maxwell Amongst IPL's Australian Stars To Delay Wedding Date

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a majority of sporting events across the globe cancelled to restrict the spread of the virus at a community level. The coronavirus pandemic has also affected Australian cricket's wedding season with almost eight weddings postponed due to the strict restrictions placed by the central government. While Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins did not have their weddings scheduled, the duo would now be more engaged in their wedding plans amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

IPL 2020 postponed: Coronavirus pandemic affects the Australian cricketer's wedding season

April has traditionally been the wedding season for Australian cricketers as the cricket season comes to an end. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, all plans have been put on hold due to the strict Australian government restrictions. The Australian government has limited the size of weddings to five people in total - the two participants, the pastor or celebrant and their witnesses. As many as eight contracted players, including Adam Zampa and women's left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen are amongst the list, while BBL stars Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, D'Arcy Short and Alister McDermott are the others.

IPL 2020 postponed: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell have more time to plan their weddings

While many Australian cricketers had to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus crisis, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins both fall into a different category. The IPL stars recently got engaged to their respective fiancees and now have more time on their hands to get involved in their wedding plans. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pat Cummins said that he is more involved in his wedding plans and feels sad for Adam Zampa and the rest who had their weddings postponed. Cummins' fiancee Becky Boston hails from England and the fast bowler said that he is in regular contact with his family in the UK, which is one of the most severely affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic. Pat Cummins added that he cannot see much changing in terms of playing unless the coronavirus situation improves.

IPL 2020 postponed: IPL delayed until April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic

The outbreak of coronavirus saw the IPL 2020 postponed until April 15 as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus. Originally slated to begin on March 29, the IPL 2020 was shifted to April 15 but the start on that date remains tentative considering the coronavirus situation in India. Australian stars Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins were the most expensive buys in the IPL 2020 auction. While Pat Cummins was snapped up for a whopping ₹15.5 crore by Kings XI Punjab, Glenn Maxwell was bought by the Kings XI Punjab for ₹10.75 crore.

