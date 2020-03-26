Coronavirus Postpones ACC Meeting, September's Asia Cup T20 Event In Trouble: Report

The Asia Cup T20 may still be a few months away, but this cricket tournament may be impacted by the novel coronavirus as well. A meeting, which was to be held by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has been postponed. It was critical for discussing the exact plan for the upcoming tournament. This meeting was scheduled to be held earlier in March and it seems unlikely to take place as many countries are in lockdown at present.

Asia Cup T20 schedule to be altered amidst Coronavirus fears?

According to a report by a leading news agency, the ACC has postponed a meeting that it had to hold with the participating members of this September's Asia Cup. Due to the rising concerns around the cronavirus transmission, the meeting was postponed to a later time and planned to be held online. The meeting is expected to address the issue of the tournament's hosting as BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has declared that India will not be travelling to Pakistan. Since the Asia Cup will be hosted by Pakistan, the PCB would ideally want to host the tournament in its own country. However, the tournament is now likely to be hosted in a neutral venue like the United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Team India ready to take on Pakistan

Sourav Ganguly, however, has not shown any hesitation towards playing Pakistan in the tournament. The BCCI chief has established that Team India will be ready to take on Pakistan at a neutral venue and there is no problem with the Asia Cup T20 being hosted by the PCB. It is also being reported that the PCB is planning to ask the ACC if they can host a few other matches of the tournament (none including India) on their home soil. After the terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, Pakistan was deemed unfit for international cricket and it was only a decade later that the sport returned to the country.

IPL postponed: When will IPL 2020 happen?

Another issue that Sourav Ganguly will have to deal with is the planning and execution of the IPL 2020. Amidst rising panic towards the novel coronavirus, the BCCI already had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. IPL 2020 was originally planned to begin on March 29.

