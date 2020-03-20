Coronavirus: PSL Franchises, Broadcasters Can't Claim Insurance Over Sudden Suspension

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) was a massive event for Pakistan cricket fans because it was the first time the tournament was entirely being held in the country. But the PSL 2020, which had reached the playoffs stage of the tournament, was called off due to coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as the COVID-19 had started taking a toll on Pakistan.

The number of cases saw an astonishing rise as Pakistan failed to contain the outbreak. Fans were left extremely disappointed after the announcement.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: PSL 2020 Semi-finals Called Off Amidst Ever-growing Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan cricket: PCB and franchises set to suffer huge losses

But now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as well as the franchises, are set to suffer massive losses because of the suspension of the final three games. The PSL 2020 was a crucial tournament with respect to bringing cricket back in Pakistan but after the tournament was called off, the road seems tougher for Pakistan cricket ahead.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma hits out at trolls mocking coronavirus

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the league matches of the PSL are insured but yet the PCB cannot file an insurance claim since the tournament stands suspended and not called off. According to sources, even if the tournament gets called off eventually, it is not clear whether the claim will include 'natural disaster' in it. The broadcasters are also likely to face big losses.

The PCB tried all it could to contain the damage and ensure that PSL 2020 is completed before things get worse. They started playing matches behind closed doors as advised by their government, which cost them massively. They also altered the format of PSL 2020 by replacing the playoffs with semi-finals, which ended up bringing the final ahead by four days.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises prepared to quarantine overseas players in coronavirus crisis: Report

Now, it remains to be seen as to when and where does the PCB reschedule the semi-finals and final of the PSL 2020. According to sources, the PCB could reschedule PSL 2020 after the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus pandemic: Australian cricketers joining IPL 2020 and The Hundred in doubt after coronavirus outbreak

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER