CPL 2020: Carlos Braithwaite Comically Struggles To Find Ball Between Crowd Cutouts; Watch

The match 28 of the CPL 2020 saw Jamaica Tallawahs locking horns with defending champions Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. It was the Tridents who emerged victorious by 7 wickets. Despite the win, their CPL 2020 campaign ended as they crashed out of the tournament with just three wins in 10 matches. On the other hand, the Tallawahs have qualified for the playoffs where they will face the Trinbago Knight Riders in the first semi-final who won all their league matches.

CPL 2020: Carlos Braithwaite's video of searching ball in stands leaves fans in splits

During the match, there was one particular incident which left everyone in splits. Jamaica Tallawah's Sandeep Lamichhane was bowling the 15th over and Mitchell Santner was on strike. Lamichhane bowled a full ball as Santner swung his bat wildly and fetched a maximum. The ball got lost somewhere in the stands and Carlos Braithwaite went to find it.

To make matters worse for Carlos Braithwaite, there were cut-outs of the audience cheering for the teams that were placed to give players the feel of a crowd. The cut-outs made it even more difficult for Carlos Braithwaite to find the ball. The scene of Carlos Braithwaite searching for the ball amidst the cut-outs was hysterical. The official Twitter handle of the CPL 2020 tweeted the hilarious clip, which garnered a lot of funny reactions from the fans.

CPL 2020 live streaming details

The telecast of CPL live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL live streaming in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. The CPL 2020 live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 2020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL T20 TWITTER