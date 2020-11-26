GGC Vs BDH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Gazi Group Chattogram plays Beximco Dhaka in the 4th match of the Bangladesh T20 League on Thursday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 6:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the GGC vs BDH dream11 prediction, GGC vs BDH dream11 team, and how to watch GGC vs BDH live in India.

Bangladesh T20 League live: GGC vs BDH preview

The Bangabandhu T20 Cup consists of 5 teams who will be rearing to go and get crowned national T20 champions in this tournament that started off on November 24. Every team is scheduled to face their opponents twice in the group stages of this tournament. Gazi Group Chattogram are set to play their first match of the tournament as Beximco Dhaka played Minister Rajshahi in the first match of the Bangladesh T20 League.

Moving onto the knockout stages of the same, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup will follow the same format as the one of Dream11 IPL 2020. The playoffs are scheduled to be organized from December 14 to 18 while the finals scheduled for December 18. All league stage matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka as the Bangladesh Cricket Board has formed a bio-secure bubble for the safety of its cricketers amid the pandemic spread of coronavirus.

GGC vs BDH playing 11

Beximco Dhaka predicted 11: Mushfiqur Rahim † (c), Abu Hider, Akbar Ali,, Nayeem Hasan , Pinak Ghosh, Rubel Hossain Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Yasir Ali

Gazi Group Chattogram predicted 11: Mustafizur Rahman † (c), Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Shamsur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Ziaur Rahman

GGC vs BDH match prediction

The batting strip is expected to provide some support to the batters out there. However, the bowlers might also get some assistance from the pitch as the game progresses. This match provides an opportunity for both sets of players to beat dominate each other for their team. Expect a high scoring game with the toss winning team likely to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

GGC vs BDH live: GGC vs BDH live in India and GGC vs BDH live scores

Cricket fans in India can watch the GGC vs BDH live in India on DSport. The audience can also catch GGC vs BDH live streaming online onto cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. For GGC vs BDH live scores, check out Bangladesh Cricket's Twitter page.

