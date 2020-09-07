CPL 2020: Fawad Ahmed's 4-21 That Clinched TKR's 10th Win In A Row; Watch Video

The ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season recently concluded its round-robin stage. On Sunday, September 6, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) clashed against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKP) in the 29th match of the tournament. In the match, TKR’s right-arm spinner Fawad Ahmed displayed some leg-spin brilliance to shot out the SKP for just 77 in their innings.

CPL 2020: Scorecard of TKR vs SKP

The Trinbago Knight Riders beat the St. Kitss & Nevis Patriots by 9 wickets and will go into the playoffs UNDEFEATED!!!! Way to go TKR. #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SKPvTKR pic.twitter.com/SPX31hyAjU — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 6, 2020

CPL 2020: Fawad Ahmed’s 4-21 maintains TKR’s unbeaten juggernaut

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed bowled his way to yet another win for TKR in their last round-robin match of the ongoing CPL 2020 season. During the SKP innings, the right-arm spinner accounted for the wickets of Ben Dunk, Imran Khan, captain Rayad Emrit and Colin Archibald to end up with exceptional figures of 4-21 off his four overs. Fawad Ahmed was ably supported by the 48-year-old Pravin Tambe from the other end. The Indian warhorse spinner himself picked up a wicket by only giving away 9 runs off his 4 overs. Later, SKP’s 77 was easily overhauled by the TKR batsmen with 8.3 overs to spare.

CPL 2020: Watch Fawad Ahmed’s match-winning 4-21 against SKP

With their crushing 9-wicket win over the SKP, TKR continues to remain the only CPL 2020 team so far to remain unbeaten throughout the tournament. They will now face the Jamaica Tallawahs in the first CPL 2020 semi-final on September 8. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, which is also scheduled to host the CPL 2020 final on September 10.

CPL live streaming in India

The CPL live streaming in India for remaining matches will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on match days at 7:30 PM IST. Fans looking to watch CPL live streaming in India will be able to do so on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD/HD. Additionally, CPL live streaming in India will also be available to fans on FanCode.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive rights of the 2020 season for CPL live streaming. Apart from CPL live streaming, the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL 2020 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

