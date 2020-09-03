CPL 2020: Pravin Tambe Takes Scorching Catch At Point In TKR's 8th Win; Watch Video

Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Pravin Tambe seems to live by the saying 'Age is just a number'. At the age of 48, the leg-spinner is breaking all sorts of stereotypes by playing professional cricket. Pravin Tambe's cricketing journey has been nothing short of a fairytale. Having played club cricket throughout his career, Tambe made history when he made his senior debut at the age of 41 for the Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013.

CPL 2020: Latest Pravin Tambe catch leaves cricket enthusiasts stunned

The 48-year-old recently added another feather in his cap by becoming the first Indian player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020). Pravin Tambe is representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the CPL 2020. The leg-spinner has featured in two CPL 2020 matches so far and picked up 2 wickets. After making his debut against St Lucia Zouks, Tambe was once again given an opportunity by the TKR franchise in the game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday.

Pravin Tambe seized the opportunity with both hands as he bowled splendidly. The seasoned T20 bowler picked up 1 wicket in his quota of four overs and gave away just 12 runs. However, it wasn't his bowling but his fielding that left everyone stunned. The TKR spinner took a sensational catch to dismiss opener Evin Lewis for just 5.

During the penultimate delivery of the second over of the Patriots' innings, Evin Lewis slashed a short delivery bowled by Khary Pierre and the ball was travelling. Pravin Tambe, who was stationed at backward point, literally took off from the ground and grabbed onto a stunner to complete a brilliant catch, which sent the dangerous Lewis back to the pavillion. TKR eventually ended up winning the match by 59 runs and are currently at the top of the table with 8 wins in as many matches.

Here's a look at the Pravin Tambe catch

48 and flying! Pravin Tambe takes a screamer to take the Googly Magic Moment of the game! What a catch! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvSKP pic.twitter.com/xsJC49T2Zi — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2020

CPL 2020 live streaming details

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live streaming in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. The CPL 2020 live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 2020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL T20 TWITTER