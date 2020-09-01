CPL 2020 JAM Vs TKR Live Streaming In India, Full Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) will face off against the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the CPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 1. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the JAM vs TKR live streaming details, how to watch CPL live in India and the JAM vs TKR live scores.

Also Read: England Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CPL live streaming: Tallawahs vs Knight Riders preview

The Trinbago Knight Riders have been in stellar form throughout the CPL 2020 so far, winning all their six matches in the tournament so far. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit have established themselves as favourites to win the tournament and on current form, it would take something extraordinary to beat the T&T side. The Jamaica Tallawahs on the other hand, have had a decent campaign, winning three and losing three of their six matches. The Tallawahs find themselves fourth on the CPL 2020 points table and will look for a win to push them closer to a semi-final spot.

Also Read: KXIP-owned St Lucia Zouks Praised By KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik For THIS CPL 2020 Miracle

CPL live streaming: Tallawahs vs Knight Riders CPL 2020 squads

Jamaica Tallawahs squad

Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Oshane Thomas, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul.

Trinbago Knight Riders squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales.

Also Read: KXIP Laud WI Import Nicholas Pooran For Hitting 45-ball CPL 2020 Hundred; Watch Video

JAM vs TKR live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba suits the batsmen more compared to the track laid at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. The highest totals of the CPL 2020 have come at this venue and batsmen are likely to take centrestage when the two teams collide on Tuesday. Accuweather predicts that the CPL 2020 clash between Tallawahs and Knight Riders is likely to be affected by rains, with 40% probability of rainfall. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers who can generate some swing with the new ball.

Also Read: SRH's Mohammad Nabi Rocks CPL 2020 Game With 5-wicket Spell In 4 Overs; Watch Video

JAM vs TKR live streaming: How to watch CPL live in India?

The JAM vs TKR live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST. Fans looking to watch the CPL live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For the JAM vs TKR live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

(Image Courtesy: CPL T20, Trinbago Knight Riders Twitter)