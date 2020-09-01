England Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

England will face off against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, September 1. The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I marks the final match of the ENG vs PAK 2020 series. On the eve of the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, here's a look at the ENG vs PAK live streaming details, where to watch the Eng vs Pak live in India along with the ENG vs PAK live scores.

ENG vs PAK 2020: England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I preview

Babar Azam and co. will look to end the Eng vs PAK 2020 series on a high when they take the field for the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on Tuesday. After the first T20I was washed out, the 2019 50-over World Champions were at their very best, hauling Pakistan's total of 195 with relative ease in the second T20I. Pakistan have the chance to share the spoils if they win the contest at Old Trafford on Tuesday and will look for inspiration from their bowling attack, which failed to deliver on Sunday.

ENG vs PAK 2020: England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I pitch and weather report

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is a batsman's dream as witnessed during the second T20I of the ENG vs PAK 2020 series. Batsmen get full value for their shots, while the relatively short boundaries also add to their advantage. Bowlers will have to do something out of the box if they have to shine on this pitch, which is likely to have slowed down a little bit after the game two days prior. As for the weather, Accuweather predicts that it will be sunny during the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, with only a 6% chance of rainfall.

ENG vs PAK 2020: England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I predicted playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid. Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftekhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz.

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Eng vs PAK live streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch the ENG vs PAK live in India can watch the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on the Sony Sports Network on Tuesday. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and the subscribers of Airtel stream. For ENG vs PAK live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media handles of both teams. The match is set to begin at 10.30 PM (IST).

(Image Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket, England Cricket Twitter)