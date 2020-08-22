CPL 2020 SKN Vs SLZ Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will take on St Lucia Zouks in a league match in CPL 2020 on Saturday, August 22. The match will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Here are the SKN vs SLZ live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India and where to catch SKN vs SLZ live scores.

SKN vs SLZ live streaming: SKN vs SLZ CPL 2020 preview

The match is expected to be an exciting contest as the Patriots look to get their campaign back on track following successive losses to the Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the other hand, the Zouks started their campaign on a winning note by beating the Barbados Tridents in a rain-curtailed match and will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

SKN vs SLZ live streaming: SKN vs SLZ weather and pitch report

No rain interruption is expected during the match and the pitch will be on the slower side, giving spinners a chance to be among the wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a strong total on the board.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and SKN vs SLZ live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Saturday, 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The SKN vs SLZ live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

SKN vs SLZ live streaming: Squads for SKN vs SLZ contest

SKN vs SLZ live streaming: SKN squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald

SKN vs SLZ live streaming: SLZ squad

Andre Fletcher (wk), Daren Sammy (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher

Image courtesy: St Lucia Zouks Twitter