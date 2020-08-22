SKN Vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) are all set to take on St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in a league match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, SKN vs SLZ Dream11 team and SKN vs SLZ Dream11 top picks.

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction and preview

SKN come into the match after losing two successive matches against the Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the other hand, Zouks won their previous match against the Barbados Tridents which was affected by rain. This match will be crucial for SKN, who are still looking for their first win in the tournament.

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: SKN vs SLZ Dream11 team, squad list

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: SKN vs SLZ Dream11 team: SKN squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: SKN vs SLZ Dream11 team: SLZ squad

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher.

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 top picks

Ben Dunk

M Nabi

R Chase

S Cottrell

SKN probable playing XI

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(WK), Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(C), Sohail Tanvir/ Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Ish Sodhi

SLZ probable Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy(C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Saad bin Zafar, Obed McCoy

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 team

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction

As per our SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, SLZ will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, SKN vs SLZ Dream11 top picks and SKN vs SLZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKN vs SLZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: St Lucia Zouks Twitter