CPL 2020 SLZ Vs SKN Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) are all set to take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in a league match in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Thursday, August 27. Here is a look at the SLZ vs SKN live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India, CPL live streaming and where to catch the SLZ vs SKN live scores.

SLZ vs SKN live streaming: SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 match preview

SLZ is a team in form which is placed second on the points table after 5 matches. On the other hand, SKN has had a poor start to the tournament and have just 1 win under them. A win for SKN will not only be their second of the tournament but also get their campaign back on track.

SLZ vs SKN live streaming: SLZ vs SKN weather and pitch report

There will be no interruption from rain during the CPL 2020 match between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Coming to the pitch, the track at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to offer an equal amount of help for the batsmen and the bowlers. The team winning the toss would probably look to bat first.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and SLZ vs SKN live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, August 27 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The SLZ vs SKN live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 and SLZ vs SKN live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

SLZ vs SKN live scores: Squads for SLZ vs SKN contest

SLZ vs SKN live scores: SLZ squad

Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher

SLZ vs SKN live scores: SKN squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

Cover Image: St Lucia Zouks / Twitter