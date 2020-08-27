SLZ Vs SKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) are all set to take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the 15th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Queen's Park Oval stadium in the Port of Spain on Thursday, August 27 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 team and SLZ vs SKN Dream11 top picks.

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction and preview

The SLZ are currently the in form team between the two, having occupied the second spot on the CPL 2020 points table. SLZ have played 5 matches so far, winning 3 and losing 2 matches. They come into the match on the back of the loss to TKR by 6 wickets. SLZ will be hoping to bounce back and win the the match against the bottom-placed side.

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have only managed to win only one of their 4 matches so far in the tournament and will be desperate to hit the ground running to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout phase..St Kitts would be looking to carry on their winning momentum from the previous match against Tridents and look to create an upset.

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs SKN Dream11 team, squad list

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs SKN Dream11 team: SLZ squad list

Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs SKN Dream11 team: SKN squad list

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 top picks

Roston Chase

Mohammad Nabi

Rayad Emrit

Scott Kuggeleijn

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher

Batting – Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Mark Deyal

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi (VC),Roston Chase (C), Sohail Tanvir

Bowlers – Scott Kuggeleijn, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar,

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction

As per our SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction, SLZ will be favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 top picks and SLZ vs SKN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SLZ vs SKN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credit: St Lucia Zouks / Twitter