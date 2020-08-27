Dwayne Bravo Creates History, Becomes First Bowler To Clinch 500 Wickets In T20 Cricket

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) witnessed all-rounder Dwayne Bravo achieve a historical feat during the encounter of Bravo's Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks on Wednesday. As the veteran dismissed Rahkeem Cornwall, he became the first bowler in the history to reach the 500 wickets mark in the T20 format. Seasoned Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga is a distant second with 389 scalps to his name.

It took the 36-year-old as many as 459 matches to reach the significant tally of 500 wickets. It proved to be a double-whammy for Dwayne Bravo as he also claimed his 100th CPL wicket, becoming the first player to do so. The medium-pacer is famous for his renowned slower deliveries. The white-ball specialist has become a household name globally after playing T20 leagues all over the world. Bravo boasts of an impressive bowling average of 24.62.

On October 18, 2018, Dwayne Bravo had announced that he was retiring from international cricket. However, he made a comeback in the West Indies T20 side in 2019 as he came out of retirement to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

CPL Results: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

Trinbago Knight Riders, in a rain-hit clash, emerged victorious by six wickets against St Lucia Zouks on Wednesday. The team chased down 72 runs in 9 overs, in what was a target revised by the Duckworth Lewis Method.

St Lucia Zouks: 111-6 (M Nabi 30*, Najibullah 21; DJ Bravi 2/7, P Tambe 1/15)

Trinbago Knight Riders 75-4 (DM Bravo 23*, T Seifert 18*, K Williams 2/17, M Nabi 1/15)

Player of the Match: Dwayne Bravo (TKR)

Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2020

The all-rounder will represent the Chennai Super Kings side in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020. The event is scheduled to commence from September 19, whereas the finals will be held on November 10. This season of the cash-rich league will take place in the UAE behind closed doors. All the franchises will have to comply with the stringent norms set by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

CSK and all the other teams have already reached UAE and are currently under quarantine. Dwayne Bravo is set to join his franchise soon post fulfilling his CPL commitments.

Chennai Super Kings on Dwayne Bravo' 500 Wickets

The MS Dhoni-led CSK took to Twitter to congratulate Dwayne Bravo, who is a part of the franchise's core players.

A small step for Champion, a giant leap for mankind. #WhistlePodu for the only player to get to 500 T20 wickets. The fact that no one else has even made it to 400 makes it TRULY BRAVO! 🔥🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/5OF8dUCbIC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 26, 2020

(Image Source: Dwayne Bravo's Instagram)

