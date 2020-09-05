CPL 2020 TKR Vs SLZ Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will take on St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the 27th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season. The TKR vs SLZ match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. TKR vs SLZ live streaming is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 5. Here is a look at the TKR vs SLZ live streaming details and the pitch and weather report for the match.

TKR vs SLZ live streaming: CPL 2020 preview

The ongoing CPL 2020 season commenced on August 18 and will run till September 10. A total of 33 matches will be played between six participating teams in a double round-robin and knockout format. For further information, ahead of the CPL 2020 season’s TKR vs SLZ live streaming, TKR are currently placed at the top of the points table with eight wins out of their eight matches. On the other hand, SLZ are placed third with five wins out of their eight matches.

CPL live streaming: TKR vs SLZ live streaming squad updates

TKR vs SLZ live streaming: TKR squad

Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Tion Webster and Jayden Seales

TKR vs SLZ live streaming: SLZ squad

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (w), Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase and Kimani Melius

CPL live in India and TKR vs SLZ live streaming details

The TKR vs SLZ live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST. Fans looking to watch CPL live in India will be able to do so on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD/HD. Additionally, CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on FanCode.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive rights of the 2020 season for CPL live streaming. Apart from TKR vs SLZ live streaming and TKR vs SLZ live scores, CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For TKR vs SLZ live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

TKR vs SLZ live streaming: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming CPL 2020 match indicates mild chances of rain. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the TKR vs SLZ match is expected to hover around 32°C.

TKR vs SLZ live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy is known to be good for batting. However, recent matches played at the venue have assisted spinners as well. Judging by the recent results of the CPL 2020 season, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

