MS Dhoni's Fans Slam Cricketer's Retirement Rumours With #DhoniNeverTires Trend On Twitter

Former India captain MS Dhoni's retirement remains a hot topic of discussion with the cricketer taking a sabbatical from the sport following the Indian team's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. MS Dhoni was set for a comeback with IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) until COVID-19 forced BCCI to postponed the IPL 2020 tournament.

Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni Lashes Out As #DhoniRetires Trends, Slams Rumour-mongers And Then Deletes

On Wednesday, Twitter was abuzz with MS Dhoni retirement rumours with #DhoniRetires catching fans attention. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi rubbished all MS Dhoni retirement rumours with her own tweet. As the MS Dhoni retirement hashtag vent viral, Dhoni fans and his IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took it upon themselves and started a new hashtag #DhoniNeverTires while slamming those spreading false rumours about the legendary cricketer's retirement.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Comically Responds To Ayushmann Khurrana Teasing Him About Wedding In 2010: Watch

CSK and MS Dhoni fans react to MS Dhoni retirement rumours

Waking up to see #DhoniNeverTires trendingðŸ¥ºHe never tires and will be back soon ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/tux8xUjtVb — Maanya (@Maanya_7) May 28, 2020

Me And My Dad

When Ms Dhoni Comes on Batting#DhoniNeverTires pic.twitter.com/Mgu87KhJIu — Epic_Boyâ˜… (@Vishalrajput103) May 28, 2020

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Goes 'vroom Vroom', Inherits CSK Captain's Love For Bikes: Watch

MS Dhoni wife: Sakshi Dhoni calls people mentally unstable over MS Dhoni retirement rumours

After MS Dhoni retirement news making rounds on social media, Sakshi Dhoni came out defending her husband and shutting down all the false claims about his retirement. Lashing out at people who spread false rumours, Sakshi asked them to get a life and said that it might have possibly been the effect of the lockdown on people to make the hashtag trend.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Claims 'careers Are Reborn' Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy At CSK

This is not the first time that Dhoni's retirement rumours have set twitter abuzz as earlier in September 2019, India skipper Virat Kohli had shared a picture of a moment from the semi-finals of the 2016 World T20 with MS Dhoni and himself, giving rise to speculations of MS Dhoni's retirement. Former chief selector MSK Prasad had quashed all the rumours over MS Dhoni's retirement talks and said that the BCCI did not have any knowledge about MS Dhoni's plans back then.

As far as Dhoni's international future is concerned, fans and experts are divided in terms of opinion. While many are backing Dhoni to make a comeback in the national team for the T20 World Cup, there are some who believe that the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian skipper has already played his last game for the country.

CSK fans await MS Dhoni's return

With the IPL 2020 being postponed due to COVID-19, CSK fans will have to wait to watch MS Dhoni don the yellow jersey and lead the side on the field. MS Dhoni has made CSK one of the most successful franchisee taking the side to IPL playoffs in every season. Dhoni has also led CSK to three IPL titles, making them the second most successful IPL team behind Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

(IMAGE: BIG BOSS TAK/ MS DHONI FANS OFFICIAL / TWITTER)