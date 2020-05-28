MS Dhoni Named Captain Of Ian Bishop's ODI Team Of 2010s, Kohli And Rohit Included

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all the cricketing activities to a halt. Cricketers are currently quarantined at their homes which has given them ample time to interact with the fans. While some cricketers have resorted to social media others have been busy choosing their teams of the decade. The latest to join this bandwagon is former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop who picked his ODI XI of the last decade.

Ian Bishop picks ODI team of the 2010s, names MS Dhoni as captain

Ian Bishop made the picks while he was in conversation with cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz. Ian Bishop named the explosive duo of Rohit Sharma and David Warner as the openers of his ODI XI. Rohit Sharma and David Warner were two of the most prolific run-scorers during the last decade. India skipper Virat Kohli was Bishop’s pick for No.3. Virat Kohli was the obvious choice as the right-hander churned out the most ODI runs in the 2010s.

Bishop picked former South Africa captain AB de Villiers at the No. 4 spot. Ab de Villiers hung his boots from the sport way back in May 2018. However, recently, there have been talks of him making a comeback for the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia. At No. 5, Bishop went with Ross Taylor, who has been the batting mainstay of the New Zealand team.

The only all-rounder's spot was grabbed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. It doesn't come as a surprise because the southpaw has ruled the all-rounder's rankings throughout his career. Ian Bishop chose veteran MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper of the team. MS Dhoni was also named the captain of the team. MS Dhoni has been the most successful captain in the last decade as he led India to the 2011 World Cup win, as well as, the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

In the bowling department, Bishop picked Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn and Lasith Malinga. Bishop was in a quandary between Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, but eventually, he went for the experienced Sri Lankan pacer. As the sole specialist spinner, Bishop went ahead with Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan.

Ian Bishop's ODI XI

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ross Taylor, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC/BCCI TWITTER