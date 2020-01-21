The Debate
Kagiso Rabada Gives Emotional Statement To Fans After Being Banned For Final England Test

Cricket News

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada will be not playing the final Test between South Africa and England. England are currently leading the series 2-1. Read further.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada will be missing the fourth and final test against England on Friday. The hosts clinched a convincing win in the first Test only to be defeated badly in the next two. The Proteas will now have a chance to square the series at Johannesburg but will have to do so without Rabada, who is arguably the team's leading pacer.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Andrew Flintoff stunned at seeing Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior patch up

South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada reflects on ICC ban

As reported by Sport24, Kagiso Rabada talked about his ban and established that he was not questioning the ICC's move. While Rabada was feeling sad about missing out on final Test, the pacer was looking towards the incident in a positive light as he made clear that he will use the time to work on his game and get some rest.

Rabada acknowledged how a string of poor performances can not keep going on as he felt that he was letting the team down along with himself. A positive Rabada was supportive of whoever Cricket South Africa (CSA) would choose to replace him for the final Test match.

Still positive about being able to square the series, Rabada acknowledged the tough times that he has been facing with his team and maintained how the best approach to take was a positive one. The pacer also commented on working on his action so that his bowling could deliver consistent results.

ALSO READ | James Anderson breaks Keshav Maharaj's bat into half during SA vs ENG Test match

Kagiso Rabada deserves a demerit point?

Kagiso Rabada earned his ban when he celebrated "aggressively" in the third Test after taking England skipper Joe Root's wicket. Rabada, who celebrated 'under Root's nose', was given a demerit point for his behaviour, which added to the 3 he had accumulated over the past 24 months. It is because of this that Rabada was banned from playing the fourth Test. A lot of cricket experts and former players were not really happy about the demerit points being awarded to Rabada.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Broadcasters accused of objectifying women after Jonny Bairstow controversy

ALSO READ | Jonny Bairstow uses binoculars in SA vs Eng Test; Sky Sports makes fun of the cricketer

Published:
