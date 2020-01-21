Kagiso Rabada Gives Emotional Statement To Fans After Being Banned For Final England Test

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada will be missing the fourth and final test against England on Friday. The hosts clinched a convincing win in the first Test only to be defeated badly in the next two. The Proteas will now have a chance to square the series at Johannesburg but will have to do so without Rabada, who is arguably the team's leading pacer.

South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada reflects on ICC ban

As reported by Sport24, Kagiso Rabada talked about his ban and established that he was not questioning the ICC's move. While Rabada was feeling sad about missing out on final Test, the pacer was looking towards the incident in a positive light as he made clear that he will use the time to work on his game and get some rest.

Rabada acknowledged how a string of poor performances can not keep going on as he felt that he was letting the team down along with himself. A positive Rabada was supportive of whoever Cricket South Africa (CSA) would choose to replace him for the final Test match.

Still positive about being able to square the series, Rabada acknowledged the tough times that he has been facing with his team and maintained how the best approach to take was a positive one. The pacer also commented on working on his action so that his bowling could deliver consistent results.

Kagiso Rabada deserves a demerit point?

Kagiso Rabada earned his ban when he celebrated "aggressively" in the third Test after taking England skipper Joe Root's wicket. Rabada, who celebrated 'under Root's nose', was given a demerit point for his behaviour, which added to the 3 he had accumulated over the past 24 months. It is because of this that Rabada was banned from playing the fourth Test. A lot of cricket experts and former players were not really happy about the demerit points being awarded to Rabada.

Context .. 33 degree heat.. high humidity.. flat pitch ... not given new ball .. gets England captain .. best ball of the day ... shows a bit too much emotion. Result Wanderers test will be poorer for no Rabada .. ps I know he has previous ! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 17, 2020

Agree with context etc. But not an excuse, imagine that happening on a Saturday at clubs across any country... all hell would break loose. Or kids doing that in u13 cricket. 🤣🙈



We all get it wrong at times but we have to try set an example imo.. — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 17, 2020

Rabada banned for celevrating a wicket, never gave the batsman the send off. India's Kohli almost everytime runs towards umpire appealing aggressively, abuse opposition players and has given many send offs, ICC gave him spirit of cricket award instead of match ban. 👎🤦‍♂️@ICC — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) January 17, 2020

Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers ... Over rates & slow play nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicked and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts ... #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2020

