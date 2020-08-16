Chetan Chauhan Death: Cricketers, Political Leaders Mourn Loss; Offer Condolences To Kin

Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, on Sunday, passed away at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

Following the news, well-known personalities took to Twitter to share their grief over Chauhan's death. Sportsmen like Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag, and Anil Kumble expressed condolences to the family of Chetan Chauhan.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones! pic.twitter.com/6dvIlqZ7ke — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 16, 2020

My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2020

READ | Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Passes Away While Battling COVID-19

READ | PM Modi Anguished Over Chetan Chauhan's Death; Extends Condolences To Family & Supporters

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma wrote: "Hearing the sad news of the death of the venerable Chetan Chauhan Ji, a senior cricketer, a minister in the UP government, the mind is deeply saddened. I pray to God to grant his soul salvation and give the family the strength to bear this grief."

While Madhya Pradesh CM said, "I am shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, the former Cricketer, Cabinet Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at my feet and the family to bear this profound grief. Humble tribute!"

पूर्व क्रिकेटर, उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री श्री चेतन चौहान जी के आकस्मिक निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध और दु:खी हूं।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान और परिजनों को यह गहन दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2020

After contracting COVID, Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated as he suffered a kidney failure and subsequently multi-organ failure, following which he was put on life support.

Chauhan played 40 Tests for India

Chetan Chauhan represented India at the highest international level and played 40 test matches. The opening batsman paired up with Sunil Gavaskar mostly to face the new ball. Across 40 Tests, he managed to score 2084 runs with a batting average of 31.57. He was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.

READ | MS Dhoni Retires: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Appeals To BCCI For Farewell Match In Ranchi

READ | 'Maharashtra Police Got 58 Medals': Cong's Sachin Sawant Taunts 'pro-Bihar' BJP Leaders