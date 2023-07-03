'Learn From Dhoni': Australia Made To Recall MSD's Epic Gesture After Bairstow's Dismissal

Pat Cummins-led Australia took a 2-0 lead in the second Test of Ashes 2023 on Sunday afternoon at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. The match concluded after a day full of dramatic moments, including the one involving English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. The 33-year-old was dismissed in bizarre fashion during England’s chase of 371 runs in the fourth innings after Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey made use of his sharp instincts.

MS Dhoni’s legendary gesture during Nottingham Test in 2011 resurfaces

As the events unfolded on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, netizens on social media were reminded of the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. Fans recalled Dhoni’s epic gesture to recall former England batsman Ian Bell during the Nottingham Test in 2011. Before the final ball before tea on Day 3 of the game, India ran out Bell in an extraordinary way.

Assuming his batting partner Eoin Morgan’s shot had reached the rope, Bell started walking towards Morgan at the other end. Seeing the batter out of his crease, the Indian fielders ran him out, leaving Bell in a state of shock. The umpires decided in India’s favour, leading to Bell’s dismissal for 137 runs.

As a massive debate on the Spirit of the game came to the surface, Dhoni and Co. decided to recall Bell after the tea break citing that Bell assumed the ball went for a boundary. The former India captain was awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade in 2020 for his this gesture.

🇮🇳 MS Dhoni's decision to recall Ian Bell to the crease during the 2011 Trent Bridge Test has seen the former India captain awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏



What happened with Jonny Bairstow during the second Test of Ashes 2023?

In a crucial moment during the 52nd over of England's fourth innings pursuit, Jonny Bairstow instinctively evaded a half-tracker and ventured out of the crease, appearing to engage in a conversation with his batting partner. However, Alex Carey, the Australian wicketkeeper, exhibited lightning-quick reflexes and swiftly dislodged the bails with an underarm throw, catching Bairstow completely off guard. The unexpected turn of events left Bairstow in a state of bewilderment and surprise.

This turn of events sered as a stark reminder of the ever-present intensity and competitiveness that characterizes the game of cricket, where split-second decisions and swift actions can significantly impact the outcome of a match. Bairstow's unexpected exit from the crease served as a pivotal moment that swung the tide in favor of the Australian team, adding to the drama and excitement of the contest.