CS Vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Live

Central Smashers (CS) will go up against Northern Strikers (NS) in the upcoming match of the Malaysian T20 League on Saturday, October 3 at 9:00 am IST. The match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Here is our CS vs NS Dream11 prediction and CS vs NS Dream11 team.
By defeating Southern Hitters earlier this week, Northern Strikers saved their top spot in the points table and they currently have a win-loss record of 2-1 from the three matches they have played so far. Central Smashers, on the other hand, are bottom of the charts, despite winning their last match against the Western Warriors. Central Smashers currently have a win-loss record of 1-2 from three games.
Wan Julia, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin,Rohit Vyas, Wafiq Irfan, Janidu Himsara, Nazril Rahman, Amirul Syahmi, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Ajeb Khan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ammar Hazalan, Alam Saif, Mohammad Hasif Hasif, Unni Pravan Namit, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Yash Jhaveri, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik
Ainool Haqqiem, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Virandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Vilas Save, Anas Malik, Syazrul Idrus, Amir Khan, Shankar Sathish, Winifred Duraisingam, Pavandeep Singh, Neville Liyanage, Sharveen Surendran, Mohammad Ashraf Azmi, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Ir, Zulamry Mohdin, Aisya Eleesa
Considering the recent run of form, our CS vs NS Dream11 prediction is that Northern Strikers will come out on top in this contest.
Well played Muhammad Wafiq Irfan pic.twitter.com/DfGlf7E4mh— Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) September 24, 2020
