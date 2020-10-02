CS Vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Live

Central Smashers (CS) will go up against Northern Strikers (NS) in the upcoming match of the Malaysian T20 League on Saturday, October 3 at 9:00 am IST. The match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Here is our CS vs NS Dream11 prediction and CS vs NS Dream11 team.

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 team and preview

By defeating Southern Hitters earlier this week, Northern Strikers saved their top spot in the points table and they currently have a win-loss record of 2-1 from the three matches they have played so far. Central Smashers, on the other hand, are bottom of the charts, despite winning their last match against the Western Warriors. Central Smashers currently have a win-loss record of 1-2 from three games.

CS vs NS live: CS vs NS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020

Time: 9:00 am IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 team, squad list

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: Central Smashers squad

Wan Julia, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin,Rohit Vyas, Wafiq Irfan, Janidu Himsara, Nazril Rahman, Amirul Syahmi, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Ajeb Khan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ammar Hazalan, Alam Saif, Mohammad Hasif Hasif, Unni Pravan Namit, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Yash Jhaveri, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: Northern Strikers squad

Ainool Haqqiem, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Virandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Bhushan Vilas Save, Anas Malik, Syazrul Idrus, Amir Khan, Shankar Sathish, Winifred Duraisingam, Pavandeep Singh, Neville Liyanage, Sharveen Surendran, Mohammad Ashraf Azmi, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Ir, Zulamry Mohdin, Aisya Eleesa

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 team, top picks

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh, Amir Khan, Pavandeep Singh

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ainool Haqqiem

Batsmen: Ahmad Faiz, Virandeep Singh, Bhushan Vilas Save (VC), Syazrul Idrus

All-Rounders: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar (C), Amir Khan, Aimal Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham

CS vs NS live: CS vs NS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our CS vs NS Dream11 prediction is that Northern Strikers will come out on top in this contest.

Well played Muhammad Wafiq Irfan pic.twitter.com/DfGlf7E4mh — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) September 24, 2020

Note: The CS vs NS match prediction and CS vs NS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CS vs NS Dream11 team and CS vs NS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Malaysia Cricket Twitter

