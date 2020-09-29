SH Vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Game Preview

Southern Hitters (SH) are set to face Northern Strikers (NS) in the fifth league stage match of the Malaysia T20 League. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, September 30 at 9 am IST. Here is a look at our SH vs NS Dream11 prediction, SH vs NS Dream11 team and top picks.

Cricket lovers can enjoy the live streaming of the match after making their SH vs NS Dream11 team and SH vs NS Dream11 prediction by logging onto FanCode in India and Willow TV in other specified countries as per Malaysia Cricket's YouTube page.

SH vs NS live: SH vs NS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Hitters and Strikers have featured in two matches for far in the competition. The Strikers sit right at the top of the table with one victory out of their two games with an impressive net run-rate of 2.53. Interestingly, the Hitters also have emerged victorious in one match but they lag behind every team in the league based on net run-rate and occupy the last spot. A competitive match is on the cards and the teams will hope there is no hindrance due to rain.

SH vs NS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SH vs NS Dream11 team

SH vs NS Dream11 prediction: SH vs NS playing 11: SH squad

Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir Aaryan Amin Premj

SH vs NS Dream11 prediction: SH vs NS playing 11: NS squad

Sharveen Surendran, Aimal Khan, Anas Malik, Virandeep Singh, Winifred Duraisingam, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Aminuddin Ramly, Nur Arianna Natsya, Syazrul Idrus, Ainool Haqqiem, Aisya Eleesa, Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Zulamry Mohdin, Neville Liyanage, Pavandeep Singh

Captain Virandeep Singh # T20 Super Series. “Northern Strikers, we’re ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/CjsJqdI5Bq — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) September 14, 2020

SH vs NS Dream11 prediction: Top picks

V. Singh

A. Rahman

S. Aziz

S. Idrus

SH vs NS live: SH vs NS Dream11 team

Wicket-Keepers: A. Haqqiem

Batsmen: V. Singh (captain), B. Save, S. Idrus, A. Hafiz

All-rounders: S. Aziz (vice-captain), Ajmal Khan, Amir Khan

Bowlers: A. Rahman, V. Unni, P. Singh

SH vs NS live: SH vs NS match prediction

As per our SH vs NS match prediction, NS are favourites to win the match.

Note: The SH vs NS Dream11 prediction, top picks and SH vs NS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SH vs NS match prediction and SH vs NS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Malaysia Cricket Twitter

