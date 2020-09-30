CS Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Live

The Central Smashers cricket team will face off against the Western Warriors in the sixth match of the Malaysian T20 League this week. CS vs WW live action will begin at 9:00 am IST on October 1. The match will take place at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. Here is our CS vs WW Dream11 prediction, CS vs WW Dream11 team and top picks.

Well played Muhammad Wafiq Irfan pic.twitter.com/DfGlf7E4mh — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) September 24, 2020

CS vs WW Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Malaysian T20 league got underway on September 15. The inaugural fixture was played between the Western Warriors and the Southern Hitters. The Warriors lost the game by 19 runs after failing to chase a target of 187. Despite a 52* by Mogan and some good bowling by Azim, the Warriors were outplayed by the Hitters. The Hitters' opening partnership proved to be too strong for the Warriors, accounting for 110 of the 186 the team made.

The Warriors won their second match against the Northern Strikers, chasing down the required 159 in just 18.4 overs to get on the board. They are currently in second place. The Central Smashers also have a similar record in the Malaysian T20 League so far.

They are in third place on the table because of their -0.808 net run rate despite having the same points as their opponents. Considering that both teams only have one game to play after this, this match will play a very important role in deciding who ends up in the bottom half of the table.

CS vs WW Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Central Smashers predicted playing XI

Anwar Arudin, Alam Saif, Ahmad Faiz, Ajeb Khan, Ammar Hazalan (WK), Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Wan Julia, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Muhammad Wafiq, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar

Western Warriors predicted playing XI

Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (WK), Dhivendran Mogan, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Amir Azim, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Haiqal Khair

CS vs WW live: CS vs WW Key Players

Central Smashers - Muhammad Wafiq, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli

Western Warriors - Shafiq Sharif, Suharril Fetri, Raj Kumar Rajendran

CS vs WW live: CS vs WW Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Shafiq Sharif

Batsmen - Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Dhivendran Mogan (VC), Ahmad Zubaidi,

All-rounders - Suharril Fetri, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Ajeb Khan (C)

Bowlers - Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Nazril Rahman, Muhammad Wafiq

CS vs WW live: CS vs WW Dream11 prediction

According to our CS vs WW Dream11 prediction, the Western Warriors will win the game.

Note: The CS vs WW Dream11 prediction and CS vs WW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CS vs WW Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

