Malaysian T20 League SH Vs NS Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers meet in the fifth match of the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The SH vs NS live streaming will commence from 9 AM IST. Here are the SH vs NS live streaming details, schedule, preview, SH vs NS live scores update and other details of the match.

Malaysian T20 League live in India: SH vs NS preview

The Northern Strikers are the table-toppers on the Malaysian T20 League with one win in two games and a healthy net run-rate of 2.53. Southern Hitters also have won one of the two matches they have featured in, but they are reeling at the bottom of the points table because of a dismal net run-rate of -0.92. All the four teams have played two matches each, coincidentally, all the teams have an equal number of points on the table.

Malaysian T20 League live in India & SH vs NS live streaming details

The SH vs NS live streaming will not be available for the TV viewers in India, as the Malaysian T20 live in India is not televised. Fans of the Malaysian T20 League can tune in to the FanCode app or the Malaysian Cricket YouTube channel to catch the SH vs NS live streaming. For SH vs NS live scores and Malaysian T20 live stream updates, one can visit the social media pages of the Malaysian T20 League.

SH vs NS live streaming: Pitch and weather report for SH vs NS

As per AccuWeather, there will be significant cloud cover during the match time and there also are high chances of a thunderstorm. The wicket at Kuala Lumpur favours the batsman as the ball comes on nicely to the bat. With the cloud cover, pace bowlers will also get some assistance from the strip. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

SH vs NS live streaming: Squad list

SH vs NS live streaming: SH squad

Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir Aaryan Amin Premj

Hitters out to hit all- comers in bid to retain MCA T20 Super Series https://t.co/SaQz54QDqG pic.twitter.com/PGhT8zRM20 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) September 14, 2020

SH vs NS live streaming: NH squad

Sharveen Surendran, Aimal Khan, Anas Malik, Virandeep Singh, Winifred Duraisingam, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Aminuddin Ramly, Nur Arianna Natsya, Syazrul Idrus, Ainool Haqqiem, Aisya Eleesa, Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Zulamry Mohdin, Neville Liyanage, Pavandeep Singh

