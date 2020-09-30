Malaysian T20 League CS Vs WW Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Central Smashers will play the Western Warriors in the sixth match of the Malaysian T20 League. The CS vs WW T20 match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST on October 1 at the Kinara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. Here are the Malaysian T20 League CS vs WW live stream details, how to watch the Malaysian T20 live in India and the CS vs WW pitch and weather report.

Malaysian T20 League: CS vs WW preview

The Central Smashers have won just one of the two games they have played at the Malaysian T20 League so far. After losing their first game to the Northern Strikers, the Central Smashers came back strong with a win against the Southern Hitters. They are in third place on the table due to their poor net run rate.

The Western Warriors have also won only one of their two matches heading into this contest. They lost their maiden fixture to the Southern Hitters by a margin of 19 runs, but recovered and won their second against the Northern Strikers. They are in second place on the table as and will hope for a win to help maintain their lead.

Malaysian T20 league: CS vs WW live streaming details

The Malaysian T20 League will not be televised in India. The CS vs WW live stream will be available to fans of the Malaysian T20 League on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app. The CS vs WW live stream can be accessed from the Malaysian Cricket YouTube channel as well. CS vs WW live scores and CS vs WW live updates can be found on the Malaysian T20 League website and social media pages.

Malaysian T20 League: CS vs WW pitch report

Despite some very low scoring matches, it is evident that the pitch at the Kinara Academy ground is well suited for batting. The highest total in the series so far has been 186 by the Southern Hitters. The lowest score was 70, also by the Southern Hitters. The Western Warriors have successfully chased 158, so a score over 170-180 is likely to be a competitive one.

Malaysian T20 League: CS vs WW weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather will be cloudy with some thunderstorms. There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms and two and a half hours of rain. Humidity will also be at a high 80%. This will assist pace bowling and may give the bowlers a chance to get some wickets. The match may be shortened or face rain interruptions.

