CS Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysia T20 League Game Details

Central Smashers (CS) take on Southern Hitters (SH) in the fourth league stage match of the Malaysian T20 Bash league. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, September 24 at 9 AM IST. Here is a look at our CS vs SH Dream11 prediction, CS vs SH Dream11 team and top picks. Cricket lovers can enjoy the live streaming of the match after making their CS vs SH Dream11 team and CS vs SH Dream11 prediction by logging onto FanCode in India and Willow TV in other specified countries as per Malaysia Cricket's YouTube page.

CS vs SH live: CS vs SH Dream11 prediction and preview

While Hitters made a winning start to the tournament, the Smashers did not have the ideal start to their campaign. Having played 1 match each, Hitters are positioned at the second place in the points table with a win, while Smashers are yet to open their account and are stationed at the bottom half of the points table. There also is a forecast of light showers during the match time, hence, the skipper winning the toss will like to chase considering the conditions.

CS vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CS vs SH Dream11 team

CS vs SH Dream11 prediction: CS vs SH Dream11 team: CS squad

Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Janidu Himsara, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Rohit Vyas, Unni Pravan Namit, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan Ajeb Khan, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Arudin, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Muhammad Shahid Adzli

ALSO READ | ROS Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

CS vs SH Dream11 prediction: CS vs SH Dream11 team: SH squad

Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir Aaryan Amin Premj.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan Loss

CS vs SH Dream11 prediction: Top picks

A. Hafiz

S. Aziz

A. Faiz

CS vs SH live: CS vs SH Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: H. Singh

Batsmen: A. Hafiz (vice-captain), A, Faiz, A. Arudin, D. Hafeez

All-rounders: S. Aziz (captain), M. Ramli, U. Namit

Bowlers: V. Unni, M. Adzil, A. Hamizah

ALSO READ | ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV Vs RCCL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CS vs SH live: CS vs SH match prediction

As per our CS vs SH match prediction, SH are favourites to win the CS vs SH live match

Note: The CS vs SH Dream11 prediction, top picks and CS vs SH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs SH match prediction and CS vs SH Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Calls Sanju Samson 'best Young Indian Batsman'; Netizens Disagree

Image Source: Malaysia Cricket Twitter