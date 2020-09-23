ROS Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Rossio CC is all set to take on Oeiras CC in the first match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Wednesday, September 23. The live streaming will begin at 3:00 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction, ROS vs OEI match prediction, ROS vs OEIDream11 team and the probable ROS vs OEI playing 11. The ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ROS vs OEI live: ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming to ROS vs OEI live match, OEI are second on the points table but they come into the match after losing two consecutive matches against Malo Vilamoura on the same day. They lost the first match by 7 wickets, while the second match against the same team ended in an 8-wicket loss. OEI will be looking to bounce back against ROS and get their season on track once again.

Meanwhile, ROS also lost their previous match to the same opponent by 7 wickets and are currently fourth on the points table. This match will be crucial for ROS as it will allow them to move up the points table. Expect a cracker of an encounter between both the sides looking to field their best players in the ROS vs OEI Dream11 team.

ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ROS vs OEI Dream11 team

ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction: ROS vs OEI playing 11: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction: ROS vs OEI playing 11: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the ROS vs OEI Dream11 team

R Narayan

P Buccimaza

K Patel

ROS vs OEI live: ROS vs OEI Dream11 team

ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction

As per our ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction, OEI will be favourite to win the match

Note: The ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction, ROS vs OEI top picks and ROS vs OEI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ROS vs OEI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

