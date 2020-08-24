MS Dhoni Has 2nd Highest Batting Avg And Strike Rate Combined In T20 Cricket Since 2018

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video that chronicles his journey with Indian cricket. While MS Dhoni will not be donning the Indian jersey again, apparently, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is still a force to be reckoned with, in the shortest format of the game.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

Also Read | MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad Claims To Be Waiting For CSK Captain's Return In IPL 2020

MS Dhoni’s T20 average and strike-rate since 2018

MS Dhoni has been averaging 66.11 with the bat across all his T20 appearances, be it for Team India or for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018. Moreover, he has scored his runs at a strike-rate of 140.14 during the same period. Judging his overall T20 performances since 2018 as per the BASRA (batting average + strike-rate) ratings, MS Dhoni is placed second and is above the likes of fellow batting superstars like AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and KL Rahul.

MS Dhoni’s BASRA ratings of 206.25 (66.11 + 140.14) is only below Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell, who holds a BASRA score of 215.08. The staggering T20 batting numbers posed by the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will further delight CSK fans, who are eagerly waiting for his return in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Here is a look at seven batsmen with the highest BASRA scores in all T20 matches since 2018.

Also Read | IPL 2020: From CSK’s MS Dhoni To RCB’s Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know Each Captain

Andre Russell, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers hold best BASRA scores, see list

Slightly surprised to see MS Dhoni on 2nd in this list (average + strike rate since 2018). Still a proper force in T20s. There is one more name which has stunning numbers - Devdutt Padikkal (Avg 64.44, SR 175.75). But he doesn't have 1000 runs yet. He will be with RCB in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/LPqqIOnkGX — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 24, 2020

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

Keeping the MS Dhoni retirement aside, the cricketer has still been on a sabbatical from all forms of cricket since July 2019. His return to the fold as CSK captain in the upcoming IPL 2020 season, could be one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament. The IPL 2020, scheduled to be launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is set to the first-ever edition of the premier T20 event where MS Dhoni will be taking field as the “former Indian cricketer”.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retirement: His LAST Activity Before Announcing Retirement Revealed By CSK Supporter

Image credits: IPLT20.COM