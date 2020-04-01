Jofra Archer Net Worth, Endorsements, IPL Salary, 25th Birthday Celebrations At Home

In just a matter of few years, England pacer Jofra Archer has established himself as one of the deadliest pacers in international cricket. The youngster, who was born in Barbados, moved to the UK and a change in the rules allowed him to start playing for England in 2019. Archer famously ended up bowling the Super Over that won England its first-ever Cricket World Cup in 2019. Archer then went on to bowl some fascinating spells in the Ashes 2019. On Wednesday, Jofra Archer turned 25 and is expected to be celebrating at home with his family.

Jofra Archer birthday: Jofra Archer net worth and Jofra Archer salary

Many unconfirmed sources cite the Jofra Archer net worth figure to be around $3 million USD (₹22 crore) but these figures cannot be confirmed. This Jofra Archer net worth figure includes his salary and endorsements. According to a report by The Times, Jofra Archer's central contract now earns him over £1 million (₹9.39 crore) a year, as he plays all three formats for the country. SportsProMedia has also declared Archer as the 40th most marketable athlete in the world and cites that the England pacer already endorses international sports giant Adidas. Archer can be seen sporting an Adidas sticker on the bats he uses on field. Archer also sports Adidas apparel off the field.

Jofra Archer birthday: Jofra Archer net worth and Jofra Archer IPL salary

While Archer already pockets a substantial amount from his ECB contract, the pacer also earns bigs money from Jofra Archer IPL salary. Archer was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 for a yearly fee of ₹7.2 crore. Archer has been retained for two more seasons on the same fee.

Jofra Archer birthday: Will the pacer make a comeback in IPL 2020?

Jofra Archer was vital to the Rajasthan Royals' plans for IPL 2020 but his elbow injury led to the ECB ruling him out for almost the entire tournament. Now that the tournament has been postponed, Archer may be able to play IPL 2020, if the tournament ends up happening. Archer will play under Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith along with new teammates like David Miller and Robin Uthappa.

