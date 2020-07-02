CSK Owner And Ex-BCCI Head N Srinivasan Slams Outgoing ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar

Indian cricket administrator Shashank Manohar stepped down as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, July 1. He was at the helm of ICC for two complete tenures since November 2015. The apex body recently announced that deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected. Meanwhile, N Srinivasan, a former ICC chairman himself, who owns Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently slammed “anti-Indian” Shashank Manohar, while speaking with The Times of India.

Also Read | CSK Share New Video Featuring MS Dhoni, Fans Say 'Aaya Sher' To The 'Thala': Watch

Shashank Manohar quits ICC: CSK owner N Srinivasan slams “running away” chairman

Apart from owning the MS Dhoni-led CSK outfit, N Srinivasan was appointed as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2011 when he took over the reins from Shashank Manohar. During N Srinivasan’s recent interaction with The Times of India, he claimed that Shashank Manohar quit ICC because he knew he cannot afford to represent India as a means for his “convenience” due to a new leadership within the BCCI. Further speaking about the ‘Shashank Manohar quits ICC’ news, the CSK owner believed that he realised that he has no chance to continue further which is why he “ran away” rather than being removed. Referring to the BCCI leadership, the Indian board is currently at the helm of President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

Shashank Manohar quits ICC: N Srinivasan claims outgoing Chairman did “huge damage”

According to N Srinivasan, Shashank Manohar damaged the sport in the country during his ICC tenure and claimed that every person involved with Indian cricket is “happy” with his exit. He added that Manohar also impacted India’s finances and hurt India’s chances at the ICC. Moreover, N Srinivasan also described the outgoing chairman as “anti-Indian”, who has reduced India’s significance in world cricket.

Also Read | CSK Calls For Removal Of Chinese-backed Sponsors In IPL For Sake Of National Interests

Shashank Manohar quits ICC: Who will be the ICC chairman?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Grave is currently the front-runner for the top post and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's name have also been doing the rounds. The ICC's Annual General Meeting is scheduled at the end of July.

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed India's Shashank Manohar as the next ICC chairman. The United States Cricket Hall of Fame recently wrote to Manohar, indicating that they would like to recommend Cameron to the top post of the ICC. Cameron said if he gets to become the ICC chairman, he would be keen on taking the sport into the United States.

Also Read | N Srinivasan Exudes Confidence In CSK MS Dhoni Future; Sets Timeline Of His Career

Also Read | Shashank Manohar Quits ICC: Steps Down As Chairman After Four Years' Tenure

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of ICC, BCCI and CSK