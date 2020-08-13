MS Dhoni Takes Coronavirus Test On Wednesday In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2020 Training Camp

With the Indian Premier League scheduled to begin from September 19, IPL teams have begun their preparations leading up to the tournament. Several IPL teams have already started training for the tournament, with players expected to assemble before they fly out to the United Arab Emirates later in August. As part of the safety protocols, players and squad members expected to feature in the IPL 2020 have begun taking coronavirus tests. Recent media reports have also revealed that CSK captain MS Dhoni took his coronavirus test on Wednesday, nearly a month before the IPL 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK, KKR Among Teams To Take Along 10 Special Net Bowlers With Them To The UAE

Dhoni coronavirus test news

According to a Times of India report, CSK captain MS Dhoni and teammate Monu Kumar submitted their swab samples for a COVID-19 test on Wednesday afternoon. The coronavirus test was done in compliance with the IPL 2020 safety protocols and was done before the players leave for a CSK training camp at the Chepauk Stadium. MS Dhoni’s coronavirus test sample was submitted to MicroPraxis Lab, which is a part of the Guru Nanak Hospital and Research Centre authorised to conduct RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. A senior executive part of the process said that MS Dhoni’s sample was taken from the player’s farmhouse in the Simlaiya area, where a team of the lab’s staff was sent to collect the sample.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Opines MS Dhoni's Presence 'not So Important' For India To Lift 2021 T20 WC

Both the player’s reports are expected to come out by Thursday afternoon, following which the future plan of action will be decided for them. If their tests come back negative, both he and Monu Kumar will be allowed to join the five-day training camp organized by CSK ahead of IPL 2020. Reportedly, CSK’s management has arranged chartered flights for the players, which will bring the cricketers to the Chennai camp.

This has been done to protect them from the risk of catching the virus. The report suggested that if MS Dhoni’s test comes back negative, the player will leave from Ranchi to Chennai on August 14. Following their arrival in Chennai, MS Dhoni and Monu Kumar will enter into a secure bio bubble along with other players and members of the support staff, before flying out to the United Arab Emirates on August 22.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Picks CSK Over MI, KKR As IPL 2020's Bowling Attack To Watch Out For

The news of MS Dhoni’s test falls in line with the recent media reports that have made the news about CSK’s plans for the IPL 2020. Earlier, news reports had suggested that all players will get tested for COVID-19 before they assemble in Chennai. The Chennai outfit is also expected to be one of the first teams to fly out to the United Arab Emirates. Having not played international cricket for more than a year now, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni to see how he fares in the IPL 2020.

Also Read: Suresh Raina 'can't Wait' To Resume Action, Shares Picture With MS Dhoni As IPL 2020 Nears

Image Courtesy: PTI