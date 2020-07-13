CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Blessed With Baby, Fans Congratulate Him On Instagram

CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya have been blessed with a baby girl. The batsman took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter and wife, saying that he was truly blessed. After the news of Rayudu's baby came to light, the cricket fraternity and several fans wished Ambati Rayudu on social media.

Netizens congratulate CSK player after Ambati Rayudu welcomes baby girl

After Ambati Rayudu shared the news on Instagram, several fans and colleagues congratulated him. Ambati Rayudu’s IPL 2020 team CSK wished the player after the news came to light. CSK’s Twitter handle shared the image posted by Rayudu while also saying that now the player will be able to put the off-field lessons from the 'Daddies Army' to use. Notably, the CSK team is nicknamed the Dad’s Army due to several of its players being veterans. CSK vice-captain and Rayudu’s teammate Suresh Raina also took to social media to congratulate the player after the Rayudu baby news was revealed.

Now the off-field lessons from the #DaddiesArmy shall all be put to use! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JpA7drQ2TC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 12, 2020

Raina tagged Ambati Rayudu and congratulated his wife as well. The player said that the news of Rayudu's baby is such a blessing and advised the CSK player to cherish each and every moment. Suresh Raina also wished the couple lots of love and happiness. After the news of Rayudu's daughter went viral, several fans took to social media to wish the CSK player as well. Several fans commented their congratulations on Ambati Rayudu’s Instagram post, while a few others shared the picture posted by the player as well.

Ambati Rayudu tied the knot in 2009 when he married Chennupalli Vidya on February 14 in 2009. However, since then, Ambati Rayudu’s wife has kept a low profile. His wife is rarely seen with the batsman but was once pictured with the IPL final trophy after she attended the match featuring Rayudu.

Heartiest congratulations @RayuduAmbati & Vidya on the birth of your daughter. Such a blessing! Cherish each & every moment with the little one & wishing you all lots of love & happiness! 👨‍👩‍👧💓 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 12, 2020

Ambati Rayudu will be expected to turn up for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if IPL 2020 is played. Ever since joining CSK, Rayudu has been a crucial part of the team, with MS Dhoni relying on the batsman in important situations. Ambati Rayudu had earlier announced his retirement from competitive cricket after being surprisingly overlooked for the 2019 World Cup. However, Rayudu later made a comeback while playing white-ball cricket for Hyderabad. The 34-year old batsman has scored 1694 runs in 55 ODIs for India.

Image Courtesy: instagram/a.t.rayudu