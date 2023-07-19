CSK Star Compared With Bumrah Destroys Pakistan With Unplayable Spell In Emerging Cup

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 witnessed a sensational bowling performance by Rajvardhan Hangargekar, a talented cricketer from the Chennai Super Kings. His outstanding spell not only tilted the momentum in India's favor but also left cricket enthusiasts in awe. Hangargekar picked up a five-wicket haul in the match to help India bowl the Pakistanis out for mere 205 runs.

3 things you need to know

Rajvardhan Hangargekar initially came into limelight after winning the 2022 U-19 World Cup

He was picked up by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 auction and made his debut in 2023

Hangargekar picked a five-wicket haul in the Emerging Cup match against Pakistan A

Hangargekar displays his class

As soon as Rajvardhan Hangargekar was handed the ball, he almost took a wicket. But Riyan Parag dropped the catch at slips to deny him the wicket. However, he made an immediate comeback by taking two crucial wickets in his next over. With precision and skill, he dismissed Omair Yousuf with a well-disguised delivery, which found the safe hands of wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel, leading to an early departure for Yousuf. Hangargekar struck again, trapping Saim Ayub for 0 off 11 balls.

During the IPL 2023 season, Hangargekar was compared to veteran India pacer Jasprit Bumrah because of their similar bowling action. Netizens are now applauding the youngster for proving his worth at the highest level.

5 Wickets Haul For Rajvardhan Hangargekar Vs Pakistan.

What A Bowling. The Future Of India And CSK 😎💫. pic.twitter.com/HCQnfGuYFi — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) July 19, 2023

5 wicket haul for Hangargekar against Pakistan A.



Csk is capable of making any one as a star player. 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/ZBdMyuVAIi — ` (@rahulmsd_91) July 19, 2023

Rajvardan Hangargekar in Emerging Asia cup :



3/25 vs Nepal-A

5/42 vs Pakistan-A



Total 8 wickets from just 2 matches.#INDvPAK #EmergingAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/DiOKrcWDaF — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) July 19, 2023

He is Rajvardhan Hangargekar, a young Indian All-rounder who plays for CSK in IPL under GOAT captain MS Dhoni.

He was falsely accused of age scandal but Thala believed in him and nurtured him.

Today he took 5 wickets against Pakistan in the Emerging Asia Cup and made us proud.👏 pic.twitter.com/j6k9CLCUAh — Vector (@AnIrf_0) July 19, 2023

2 wickets in opening spell for Rajvardhan Hangargekar against Pakistan, easy work. pic.twitter.com/fCjKnK5HxT — JayGawas (@JayGawas14) July 19, 2023

Hangargekar's journey from U-19 to playing with the big boys

Hangargekar's exceptional performances at the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup caught the attention of IPL franchises, and in the 2022 auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired him. Fans eagerly awaited his IPL debut, which finally happened on March 31, 2023 when he took the field for the Chennai-based franchise in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

During his IPL debut, Hangargekar lived up to expectations and justified the faith placed in him by the franchise. His economical bowling and knack for picking up crucial wickets earned accolades from CSK fans and cricket experts alike, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in Indian cricket.

