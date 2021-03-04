CSK Supporters Come Up With #DhoniDefinitelyYes Trend Online, Laud Captain's Latest Look

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni enjoys an unparalleled fan following. The veteran cricketer retired from international cricket in August last year, thus leaving millions of his fans heart-broken. However, he still continues to play in the IPL and will soon be seen in action in the 14th edition of the competition which is slated to commence in April.

ALSO READ | Mitchell Santner COVID-19 scare: NZC provides HUGE update on CSK IPL 2021 star's health

MS Dhoni's arrival in Chennai for CSK camp prompts fans to trend #DhoniDefinitelyYes

On Thursday, the official Twitter handle of CSK uploaded a video of MS Dhoni's arrival at the Chennai airport. In the video, MS Dhoni is seen being picked up at the airport and is subsequently escorted to the hotel. As soon as CSK uploaded the video, fans flooded it with responses galore.

Several reactions poured in as netizens expressed their excitement to see MS Dhoni back in action in the yellow jersey. Moreover, a certain section of fans started trending #DhoniDefinitelyYes on Twitter. For the unversed, after the last match of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab, Dhoni who had called it quits from international cricket was asked by commentator Danny Morrison if it was his last game for CSK.

In response, Dhoni had said, 'Definitely not' which instantly became a hit among his fans. Dhoni's response became so popular that CSK management members had donned special t-shirts at IPL 2021 auction that had 'Definitely not' imprinted on it. Here's how fans trended #DhoniDefinitelyYes on Twitter.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's CSK to remain 'Dad's Army' in IPL 2021 despite no Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav

Almost 4 tags related to CSK is Trending..



He just arrived and the franchise tweeted about it, that's really not a big update.. but the way he has been Celebrated.. What a Superstar. #Thala | #DhoniDefinitelyYes pic.twitter.com/HWYSltFRQs — ∆ (@195Stumpings) March 3, 2021

A sudden announced hashtag has now entered INDIA trends 🙏



Insane unity #Dhoni Cults



Now bring it on top 🤠👑#DhoniDefinitelyYes pic.twitter.com/9Onb7FMN1Y — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) March 3, 2021

Every Msdian After Thala Landed To Chennai 👇

Josh Is Very High Guru 😎🦁💥#DhoniDefinitelyYes pic.twitter.com/Taev4F4MRH — Rajasthani MSDiansᵀᴹ (@ms_rajasthan) March 3, 2021

From definitely Not To #DhoniDefinitelyYes



Welcome back Thala At Den🦁 pic.twitter.com/TeDfPZHVGH — Telugu MSDians™ (@TeluguMSDians) March 3, 2021

CSK IPL 2021 auction analysis

CSK had a dismal IPL 2020 where they finished at the penultimate spot in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history which is why they had to fill several loopholes ahead of the auction. Chennai entered the auction with six vacant slots including a place for one overseas player and a purse of ₹19.90 crore. The three-time IPL champions were involved in a fierce bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to bag Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, however, it was the RCB who managed to get hold of him.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni and co. NOT to get Skoda as sponsor, will Myntra replace them in ₹22-23 CR deal?

Subsequently, CSK filled their only overseas slot by buying England all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore. Chennai's next pick was former Punjab player Krishnappa Gowtham who was caught in the auction war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it was CSK who entered the fray and roped him in by making a last moment bid. The K Gowtham IPL 2021 base price was ₹20 lakh. However, he was purchased by CSK for ₹9.25 crore, i.e. more than 46 times his base value. Notably, it also made Gowtham the most expensive uncapped player of all-time.

But the MS Dhoni-led franchise surprised everyone by buying India's batting mainstay in the longest format of the game, Cheteshwar Pujara for ₹50 lakh. CSK were the only franchise to bid for the right-hander as he was sold at his base price. The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal comes as a major surprise considering he is a Test specialist. Pujara will now look to make the most of the opportunity presented to him. Chennai's other three picks were M Harishankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C. Hari Nishaanth who were all bought at their base price of ₹20 lakh.

CSK IPL 2021 squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh)

ALSO READ | RCB team 2021 coach accurately predicts CSK as biggest rivals in Glenn Maxwell bid: WATCH

SOURCE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.