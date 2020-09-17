Dream11 Pokes Fun At MS Dhoni For Finishing Matches With Sixes In New Ad; Watch Video

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is set to commence on Saturday, September 19. With just two days left for the cricketing extravaganza to get underway, the broadcasters, as well as the title sponsors of the IPL 2020, Dream11 are coming up with heart-warming promos. Recently, Dream11 came up with a unique ad campaign which features cricketing stars like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

MS Dhoni features in yet another 'gully cricket' ad for IPL 2020

The unique Dream11 campaign for the IPL 2020 revolves around gully cricket. In the advertisement, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and co. indulged in a game of gully cricket and were having a blast. Now, Dream11 has come up with another interesting advertisement which will surely leave fans in splits.

On Thursday, Dream11 took to their official Twitter account and uploaded the hysterical advertisement for IPL 2020. In the new Dream11 ad, MS Dhoni is seen batting while playing gully cricket. The CSK captain hits a full toss which goes and hits a scooter directly. MS Dhoni screams in joy by claiming it's a boundary while the rest of the players start celebrating saying he is out.

MS Dhoni argues that it's a boundary while one of the players says that if the ball hits the 'rude neighbour uncle's' scooter, then it's out and tries to take his bat. The veteran stumper says it's his bat, to which the player mocks Dhoni. As soon as the post was uploaded, it was loved by the fans, which is why it garnered a lot of reactions.

You can finish the World Cup with a six @msdhoni, but a direct hit on uncle's scooter will get you out.



Yahan Sab Same Hai, #YeApnaGameHai! #Dream11IPL



Click here to download Dream11: https://t.co/anowRsBo83. pic.twitter.com/vF3gjtoMWh — Dream11 (@Dream11) September 17, 2020

IPL Dream11 deal

The fantasy gaming giants have signed a whopping ₹222 crore deal with the BCCI for the IPL 2020. According to the IPL Dream11 deal, the online fantasy sports company will act as the title sponsors for the IPL 2020 after Vivo's exit. The company, with its association with the high-octane league, will look to capitalise on the wide popularity of the league to increase its reach amongst the cricket fans. The MS Dhoni Dream11 deal also involves the CSK captain individually endorsing the brand as well. Besides the MS Dhoni Dream11 deal, the IPL title sponsors are also the official partners for CSK in the 2020 edition.

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11 TWITTER