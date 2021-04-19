IPL 2021, CSK Vs RR Highlights: Moeen Ali & Jadeja Shine, CSK Defeats RR By 45 Runs

Quick links:
Match 12. It's all over! Chennai Super Kings won by 45 runs https://t.co/egRsiJBmAL #CSKvRR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
RR 143/9 (20)
Match 12. 18.6: WICKET! R Tewatia (20) is out, c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Dwayne Bravo, 137/8 https://t.co/egRsiJBmAL #CSKvRR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
RR 143/9 (19.2)
Captain Mahi, absolutely rocked it there...Captain cool for a reason 🙌🙌— Ryan Ike (@RyanIke4) April 19, 2021
Mahi Mahi Mahi Mahi don’t dare to disrespect the living legend once a master is always a master ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥁🥁🥁🥁🏏🏏🏏🏏— mohsinali (@mohsinaliisb) April 19, 2021
Forget about runs. Mahi is great captain. He knows the job very well. Congratulations csk for the win #CSK— #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) April 19, 2021
RR 137/8 (19)
Amazing how what seems to be a good result can go against you. #RR were looking good at 79-2 in the 10th when Buttler hit Jadeja for 6. It meant the ball had to be changed and the drier ball caused havoc with Moeen and Jadeja.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja has taken 2 wickets and 3 catches in this match. Moeen Ali 3 wickets in 2 overs. CSK's spinners doing wonders at the Wankhede pitch.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021
This is MS Dhoni's territory - spinners bowling in tandem, creating pressure and getting wickets. Brilliant from Jadeja and Moeen Brother.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja is literally running around the whole ground, smiling like a kid while chasing the ball. How can someone be filled with so much energy and enthusiasm.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 19, 2021
#RR's middle order continue to crumble! Two wickets in an over for Moeen Ali.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
Riyan Parag and Chris Morris depart.
RR 108/7 (16.5)
Full length dive by MS Dhoni, just reached down on time. pic.twitter.com/X04IhtECDs— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021
Those who are mocking dhoni for his dive they never learned from their mistakes it seems that's why they are still struggling in life and trolling him unnecessarily#CSKvsRR #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/rOhlCY5xS9— Anubhav Sharma (@Anubhav_MSDIAN_) April 19, 2021
39 years young Dhoni 💛 pic.twitter.com/EHdqfvYKOn— Madan Gowri (@madan3) April 19, 2021
That’s exactly why @imjadeja is so so so valuable to any team ... How the @BCCI don’t have him in the top contract bracket is beyond me ... !!!!!! #IPL ...— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021
RR 100/7 (15.2)
He may not have the power like he used to with the Bat MSD,but he is still the best T20 tactician we have ever seen ... #IPL @ChennaiIPL 👍— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021
RR 98/7 (15.1)
Mo-gical spell🔥— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2021
RR 96/7 (14.4)
Match 12. 14.1: WICKET! R Parag (3) is out, c Ravindra Jadeja b Moeen Ali, 95/6 https://t.co/egRsiJBmAL #CSKvRR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
Tewatia and Parag in the middle. Let's back the duo. 🤞— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
97 needed off 42 balls. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #CSKvRR
RR 94/5 (13.5)
90/4. 😔— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
RR 91/4 (12.3)
Jos departs, but not before a solid hand. 👏— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
David Miller walks out to bat. 🤞#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #CSKvRR
CSK batting coach Mike Hussey while talking at the sidelines with the commentators said that clearing the mind is the only way Raina and Moeen can overcome their short ball scare. RR 90/3 (11.5)
👀👀 @josbuttler— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021
Just have to admire @CurranSM. Does everything the team asks of him. Cameos at the end, takes the new ball, happy to bowl at the death and always contributes.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2021
RR 82/2 (10)
That was delicious, Dube. 👏— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
70/2 in 9 overs. Strategic time-out. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #CSKvRR
RR 72/2 (9.2)
Back-to-back reverse sweeps, back-to-back boundaries.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
Jos Buttler gets going. 💪#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #CSKvRR
RR 66/2 (8.5)
Sam Curran is the MVP of CSK.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021
Sam Curran, keeps giving... Grateful 🙏— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 19, 2021
Sam Curran is the most valuable player for CSK. #IPL2021— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 19, 2021
WICKET No.2 for Sam Curran and it's a biggie!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
Sanju Samson departs for just 1 run.#RR 45/2 at the end of the powerplay.
RR 45/2 (6)
25* after that biggie. ☺️ https://t.co/QrPcZ97wIU— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
RR 44/1 (5.2)
☹️☹️— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
RR 30/1 (4)
This late flourish means @ChennaiIPL probably have enough. There is a bit of dew but @rajasthanroyals batting depth will be tested. Marginally towards #CSK I suspect.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2021
RR 23/0 (3.2)
Shardul Thakur almost pulled out a stunner to dismiss Buttler on Curran's ball. RR 15/0 (2.1)
Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra have started well for Royals and bagged 11 runs off Chahar in 1st over. RR 11/0 (1.1)
Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra are in the middle.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021
Let's get this, boys. #HallaBol 💗#RoyalsFamily | #CSKvRR
DJ Bravo, what a finish - 20* from just 8 balls and helped #CSK to post 188 for 9 from 20 overs.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021
Excellent Finish from Bravo 🙏🏾🔥#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) April 19, 2021
What a finish from Dwayne Bravo, a fantastic six at the end to take CSK at 188. A good total from CSK, everyone chipped in well and played good cameo. Chetan Sakariya was brilliant tonight for Rajasthan Royals, he picked 3 wickets.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021
Champion finish! 💥6️⃣#CSKvRR #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2021
Match 12. 19.1: WICKET! S Curran (13) is out, run out (Mustafizur Rahman/Sanju Samson), 175/8 https://t.co/egRsiJBmAL #CSKvRR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
CSK 180/8 (19.3)
Chris Morris was not able to end his bowling spell on high as Bravo struck the all-rounder with 2 back-to-back boundaries.
CSK 173/7 (19)
Match 12. 18.5: C Morris to DJ Bravo, 4 runs, 171/7 https://t.co/egRsiJBmAL #CSKvRR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
DJ Start moooojik! 💛#CSKvRR #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2021