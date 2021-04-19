Last Updated:

IPL 2021, CSK Vs RR Highlights: Moeen Ali & Jadeja Shine, CSK Defeats RR By 45 Runs

Both teams looking to continue their winning momentum, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PTI
Both teams looking to continue their winning momentum, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium
pointer
23:18 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Moeen Ali & Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant outing helps CSK register its 2nd win

RR 143/9 (20)

pointer
23:13 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Bravo gets his 1st wicket, dismisses Tewatia on 20

RR 143/9 (19.2)

  

pointer
23:10 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Netizens laud MS Dhoni for his brilliant captainship

RR 137/8 (19)

  

pointer
23:07 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle says 'drier ball caused havoc'

 

pointer
23:07 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Netizens laud Ravindra Jadeja & Moeen Ali for their outstanding outing

 

pointer
23:03 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Chennai sailing towards another win, required rate above 25

RR 108/7 (16.5)

  

pointer
22:58 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Netizens laud '39 years young' Dhoni after his dive to escape run-out

 

pointer
22:55 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Vaughan again points out BCCI's contract of Ravindra Jadeja

RR 100/7 (15.2)

  

pointer
22:53 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Michael Vaughan calls MS Dhoni 'best T20 tactician'

RR 98/7 (15.1)

  

pointer
22:51 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Moeen Ali ripping apart Royals'middle order, Morris out for duck

RR 96/7 (14.4)

  

pointer
22:51 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Moeen Ali gets his 2nd wicket, takes Parag's wicket

 

pointer
22:46 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Moeen Ali bags his 1st wicket, David Miller out on 2

RR 94/5 (13.5)

  

pointer
22:41 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Jadeja makes a brilliant comeback, dismisses Dube

RR 91/4 (12.3)

  

pointer
22:40 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Jadeja strikes big, dismisses Buttler on 49

 

pointer
22:40 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: 'They need to clear their mind' says Michael Hussey on Raina's short-ball struggle

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey while talking at the sidelines with the commentators said that clearing the mind is the only way Raina and Moeen can overcome their short ball scare. RR 90/3 (11.5)

  

pointer
22:33 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Michael Vaughan keeping his eye on Jos Buttler's inning

 

pointer
22:28 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle hails Sam Curran for his brilliant bowling

RR 82/2 (10)

  

pointer
22:24 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Shivam Dube attacks Shardul Thakur, bags 10 runs in his 2nd over

RR 72/2 (9.2)

  

pointer
22:21 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Buttler plays back-to-back reverse sweep off Jadeja

RR 66/2 (8.5)

  

pointer
22:12 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Netizens laud Sam Curran for getting 2 early wickets

 

pointer
22:08 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Sam Curran outfoxes Royals' skipper Sanju Samson

RR 45/2 (6)

  

pointer
22:04 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Buttler taking the charge on Deepak Chahar

RR 44/1 (5.2)

  

pointer
21:59 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Vohra hits straight back to Jadeja, Curran gets 1st wicket

RR 30/1 (4)

  

pointer
21:52 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle thinks 188 runs for CSK is enough

RR 23/0 (3.2)

  

pointer
21:48 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Shardul Thakur almost pulls a stunning catch, Buttler survives

Shardul Thakur almost pulled out a stunner to dismiss Buttler on Curran's ball. RR 15/0 (2.1)

  

pointer
21:48 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Buttler-Vohra start on a high note off Deepak Chahar

Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra have started well for Royals and bagged 11 runs off Chahar in 1st over. RR 11/0 (1.1)

  

 

pointer
21:39 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Netizens laud Bravo's cameo in the end

 

pointer
21:24 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Bravo finishes off in style, powers CSK to 188

 

pointer
21:21 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Bizarre mix-up in the middle, Sam Curran run-out

CSK 180/8 (19.3)

 

pointer
21:17 IST, April 19th 2021
RR vs CSK: Bravo disturbs Chris Morris bowling figures

Chris Morris was not able to end his bowling spell on high as Bravo struck the all-rounder with 2 back-to-back boundaries. 

CSK 173/7 (19)

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND