CSK's COVID-19 Affected Pacer Deepak Chahar Does THIS Unusual Quarantine Activity: Watch

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings had an eventful last week. Firstly, 13 members of their contingent including two players (Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad) tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, their star batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. There were also reports that said CSK's ace spinner Harbhajan Singh was considering skipping the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's mantra for CSK's success revealed by Shane Watson ahead of IPL 2020

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar provides health update in this unique video

Finally, MS Dhoni's men have something to cheer about as Deepak Chahar recently provided an update about his health on social media. Deepak Chahar testing positive for the virus was a massive setback for CSK as he has spearheaded the franchise's bowling over the last two seasons. Deepak Chahar bowls with the new ball first up and then also takes the responsibility of bowling at the death often.

Chahar took to Twitter and thanked his fans for supporting him during these torrid times. Chahar also provided an update about his health, saying that he is recovering well from the virus and hopes that he will be fit and fine to start training soon. However, no virus was going to keep Chahar away from his 'leg day'. The CSK pacer shared an interesting lower-body workout with his fans in the video.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 dented further with TV crew member from India testing COVID-19 positive?

Thank you all for your love and prayers 🙏..I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon..

Keep showering your love ❤️and never miss your leg day 😁#ipl #legday #ipl2020 #recovery pic.twitter.com/MXetVO7vob — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) September 1, 2020

IPL 2020: CSK official says Harbhajan Singh has not updated management on his decision

Recently, it was also reported that premier spinner Harbhajan Singh is considering to skip the IPL 2020. Harbhajan Singh didn't take part in the Chennai camp that was conducted prior to CSK's departure for Dubai and is yet to join the franchise in the UAE. Now, a CSK official has opened up on Harbhajan Singh's absence from CSK camp.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina exits IPL 2020: How much did CSK's premier batsman earn each year?

While speaking to Times Now, the CSK official said that Harbhajan Singh was supposed to join the team on September 1 but the off-spinner had once again postponed his arrival. Speaking about Harbhajan Singh joining the team, the official added that they don’t know when he’s coming or whether he’s coming at all as he has not updated the management on his decision. However, he quashed all the conjectures by saying that Harbhajan Singh pulling out of IPL 2020 is all speculation at the moment.

If Harbhajan Singh decides to follow Suresh Raina's lead by giving the IPL 2020 a miss, CSK will be in huge trouble as they will be without the two of their most experienced players in the upcoming tournament. MS Dhoni's men are yet to hit the field to train for the IPL 2020 and are currently quarantined in their hotel rooms. It would be interesting to see as to how Dhoni would manage CSK's team combination if Harbhajan Singh chooses to skip the IPL 2020, having the likes of Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla as ideal replacements, with both the players having tasted IPL title success in the past.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina never to play for CSK again after sudden, dramatic exit from IPL 2020?

IMAGE COURTESY: DEEPAK CHAHAR TWITTER