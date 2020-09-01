CSK's Kedar Jadhav Takes Subtle Dig At Suresh Raina With Workout Post COVID-19 Fiasco?

CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav recently posted a cryptic tweet and it now seems to many that there could be a possible hidden message for Suresh Raina. The sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the CSK camp saw it's star batsmen and vice-captain Suresh Raina withdraw himself from the cash-rich tournament and returned to India with a motto of safely of self and family first. On the other hand, Kedar Jadhav has been a part of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the last couple of seasons but hasn't played much after being ruled out of the 2018 season when he picked up an injury.

IPL 2020: Kedar Jadhav takes dig at Suresh Raina?

A recent post involving a workout video from the middle-order batsman is making headlines all over social media with people interpreting the player to be taking a dig at Suresh Raina for withdrawing from the IPL 2020. Though nowhere was Suresh Raina mentioned, the post read “On the path of excellence - you find 1000 excuses to let go, but only 1 reason to hold on. The choice is YOURS !” and many of the followers of the game felt that it was a subtle dig at the left-hander but that could be far from reality and could have no connection as such.

On the path of excellence - you find 1000 excuses to let go, but only 1 reason to hold on.



The choice is YOURS ! pic.twitter.com/PLx4iyem0A — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) August 29, 2020

CSK rocked by MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina rift allegations?

Though there is no substantial proof to back this claim, but as per a report in Outlook, Raina was unhappy with his room and wanted a similar room like Dhoni's. The former BCCI President and CSK owner N Srinivasan has said that Raina’s departure has left the CSK in shock, while also stating that cricketers are like prima donnas, like the temperamental actors of the olden days.

The conflict regarding the room is said to be the main reason as MS Dhoni himself was not able to pacify his teammate. As CSK were rocked then by the COVID-19 fiasco which saw the likes of Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaekwad and 11 other support staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and following his uncle's death in Pathankot a few days ago, Raina seemed to have had enough that made him leave the IPL 2020. All these statements that have been floating around have created a lot of confusion among fans as to what exactly happened.

Suresh Raina's loss could dent CSK's chances to win IPL 2020

Suresh Raina has been a vital cog for the franchise since the inception and is their highest run-scorer. The player is definitely one of the most consistent players for the CSK side and his withdrawal from IPL 2020 will be a huge blow for the side. The IPL 2020 is expected to kick off on the September 19 and its schedule is soon to be released.

