IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Downplays Doubts Over CSK's Ageing Team, Says 'age Is Not An Issue'

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is all set to reprise his role for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. At present, the cricketer is 36 years old and will turn 37 during the mid-stages of the tournament. Currently one of the senior-most members of the CSK roster, Dwayne Bravo will be reunited with fellow veterans of the game like MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh among several others in the IPL 2020 season.

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo talks about ageing CSK roster

As many as 13 cricketers who are signed on to take part in the upcoming IPL 2020 season for CSK are above the age of 30. Moreover, eight of them are above the age of 35. While the T20 form of the game is generally referred to as the format of the young, Dwayne Bravo recently downplayed the opinion as just a myth.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Dwayne Bravo said that age should not be a concern for anyone playing T20 cricket as long as they are putting in good performances to back their respective teams. Speaking about the CSK roster and several other senior players who play T20 cricket for other franchises all over the world, the former West Indies skipper claimed that players actually tend to perform better or are “just as good” during the later stages of their playing career. Dwayne Bravo added that “age is just a number” and one should be judged by their “performances and ability to continue to play”.

MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir among other seniors in CSK roster of IPL 2020: CSK squad

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2020 dates and venue, as confirmed by IPL governing council

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.com