CTB Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Canterbury will square off against Auckland in the 15th match of The Ford Trophy 2019-20 on Friday, November 29 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The match will commence at 3:30 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Indian Captain's Autograph On Prithvi Shaw's New Bat Breaks Internet

Canterbury Kings are unbeaten in the four games played so far. Their opening fixture ended in a no result and since then they have secured three consecutive wins. They will look to maintain their dream run in the tournament by securing another win which will consolidate their position at the top.

On the other hand, Auckland secured a 97-run win over Otago Volts in their last match and will look continue with the winning momentum. They are sitting second in the ladder with three wins in four encounters and would be eyeing to grab the top spot from Canterbury, who share the same number of wins but are ahead by two points. As this is a battle between the table-toppers of the competition this season, it is set to be an interesting game.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Turns 33: The Left-hander's Top 3 Knocks Of All Time In IPL Cricket

Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

CTB vs AUK Dream11 Squads

Canterbury Squad

Cole McConchie (Captain), Cam Fletcher (Wicketkeeper), Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Todd Astle, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Andrew Hazeldine

Auckland Squad

Craig Cachopa (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ben Horne, Robert ODonnell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Matt McEwan, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Wants To Leave CSK? Former Captain Could Join Rival Team In IPL 2021

CTB vs AUK Dream11 top picks & prediction

Wicket-keeper: Cole McConchie

Batsmen: Martin Guptill (Captain), Colin Munro, Chad Bowes, Glenn Phillips (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Ben Lister, Andrew Ellis, Andrew Hazeldine, Louis Delport

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Henry Shipley

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Back To Training Post-surgery, Eyes Comeback To Indian Squad