CTB Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

Canterbury will face Wellington in the Match 6 of the Ford Trophy 2020 on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora at 3:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our CTB vs WEL match prediction, probable CTB vs WEL playing 11 and CTB vs WEL Dream11 team.

CTB vs WEL live: CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match between these two teams having faced each other on Sunday. It was CTB who came out victorious by 7 wickets in their previous encounter. In the earlier match, WEL batted first and were bowled out for 119 runs following a fine bowling performance from the CTB bowlers.

We head to Rangiora tomorrow to try make it 2 from 2 to start the Ford Trophy season.



Congratulations to potential debutants Matthew Hay and Tyler Lortan being named in the 13-man squad. #WeAreCanterbury #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/WHlf79t2dE — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) November 29, 2020

Apart from skipper Michael Bracewell (62) and wicketkeeper Lauchie Johns (23), no other WEL batsman could muster a huge score. For CTB, Sean Davey was the chief destructor with figures of 6/30 from 10 overs. Fraser Sheat picked up 3 wickets in that match. Henry Nicholls guided the team to win with an unbeaten knock of 43 runs.

This time around, WEL will be looking to put up a better performance and put points on board, while CTB will look to do the double over their opponent. A fantastic match is expected between the two sides.

CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTB vs WEL Dream11 team

CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction: CTB squad for CTB vs WEL Dream11 team

Leo Carter (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Tyler Lortan.

CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction: WEL squad for CTB vs WEL Dream11 team

Lauchie Johns (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Adam Leonard, Brett Johnson.

CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTB vs WEL playing 11

Henry Nicholls

Tom Latham

Michael Bracewell

Jamie Gibson

CTB vs WEL match prediction: CTB vs WEL Dream11 team

CTB vs WEL live: CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction

As per our CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction, CTB will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTB vs WEL Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTB vs WEL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTB vs WEL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canterbury Cricket / YouTube

